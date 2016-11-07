Facilis Technology Helps Establish Collaborative Workflows at Taoist Religious Broadcaster in Hong Kong

HUDSON, MA (November 7, 2016) –Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage systems and dynamic workflow solutions for the film, broadcast and AV markets has installed a TerraBlock 24D 48TB shared storage system in a new broadcast production facility in Hong Kong. Taoist religious and cultural organization, Fung Ying Seen Koon (FYSK), broadcasts a single TV channel over Hong Kong’s IPTV network. It is now using its new Facilis TerraBlock to revolutionize production workflows, introducing far more collaboration between its editors and program producers.

Central to this project is Pictures Planes, a Hong Kong-based systems integration specialist which has helped FYSK redesign, construct and commission the TV channel’s new IT and broadcast infrastructure, studio and production facilities.

The new workflow sees the Facilis TerraBlock 24D supporting five craft editors working at Adobe Premier Pro workstations together with a high-end graphics workstation. Replacing a generic IT solution that offered only isolated storage at each workstation, this new system enables much more creative collaboration between the production team. Testing of the new production system started last October and the new shared storage workflow went online at the start of January.

“We’re very pleased with the Facilis TerraBlock and the freedom to collaborate it provides to our editors and producers,” commented Chris Poon, Producer at FYSK. “On the one hand, the storage system has proved extremely stable and reliable from day one. And also it has transformed the way we work, making our team much more productive and able to focus on the creative aspects of their jobs.”

Until recently, Pictures Planes was an Avid partner but now it has become a Facilis Channel Partner and it is experiencing significant interest for the TerraBlock product from many of its established customers. “We are impressed with TerraBlock,” commented Francis Yeung, Director of Product and Marketing, at Pictures Planes. “It is a flexible and stable shared storage system that is well suited to the dynamic and competitive Hong Kong market. We are optimistic of further major sales in the months to come.”

