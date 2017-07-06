Facilis Technology Debuts New Scale-up Options, Open Attachment & Total Facility Control with Version 7.0

HUDSON, MA (July 5, 2017) – At IBC 2017, Facilis (Booth 7.B40), a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, will showcase new Version 7.0 Shared Storage features for the first time in Europe. Included within Version 7.0 are the new Facilis Hub Server, a performance aggregator that can be added to new and existing TerraBlock systems, Open Storage Attachment that promotes generic storage partitions to Facilis Shared File System volumes, and a new browser-based, mobile compatible Web Console that delivers enhanced workflow and administration.

Facilis Technology is focusing on those broadcasters and facilities that are seeking to grow their content-creation infrastructure on a limited CapEx budget. Ever increasing media file sizes and 4K, HDR and VR workflows are continually putting pressure on facility infrastructure. The Facilis Hub Server is aimed at protecting customers’ current storage investment and providing the most future-proof new systems available. The Hub Server architecture optimizes drive sets and increases the bandwidth available from standard TerraBlock storage systems. In addition to this, Facilis is also shipping SSD and Hybrid systems with 12Gb/s components that are the fastest shared storage systems in the smallest form factor available.

The new Facilis Web Console increases facility control, and improves access to administrative functions. The modernized browser-based and mobile-compatible interface delivers enhanced functionality and removes barriers to creativity. With dynamic bandwidth monitoring, remote volume mount control, and auto connectivity failover, Facilis has advanced customers’ expectations of shared storage systems.

The latest enhancements to Facilis’ FastTracker software are also being shown at IBC. FastTracker is designed for cataloging, searching and accessing media on all attached storage. New features include preview clip generation and global indexing for automatic cataloging of all media assets.

“Facilis has stayed true to our mission, and version 7 is a prime example of that. Enhance ease of use, maintain high levels of resiliency and reliability, and positively change the expectations of administrators’’ says James McKenna, VP of Sales and Marketing at Facilis, “We’re delivering features that our customers didn’t think were possible, and doing it without increasing complexity for the end-user.”

European sales signpost strong international growth

Going into IBC, Facilis has announced a number of major customer wins. For example, the company has installed a large-scale shared storage solution at leading German TV production service providers, nobeo GmbH. Working closely with local channel partner, Cologne-based Speed Systems, they have installed three TerraBlock 24EX/16 and TerraBlock TX16 expandable storage systems together with a TerraBlock Hybrid24 storage system. All the TerraBlocks are connected to a switched 10GbE ingest and logging network and to an 8Gb/s Fibre Channel editing network that supports the entire seven studio, outside area and post production campus where they manage all ingest, logging, service and back-up operations.

“Europe is a key market for Facilis, and our vision of the future of post-production infrastructure is shared by many administrators and facility owners,” commented Shane Rodbourn, Facilis Sr. Vice-President & General Manager. “nobeo is a good example of a large customer installation where we have been able to provide performance, reliability and collaboration without the cost and complexity of competitive solutions. At IBC, we will announce further significant wins as we increase our share across international markets.”

About Facilis Technology

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds affordable, high-capacity, turnkey shared storage and archiving solutions for collaborative media production networks in the film, television, education and audiovisual markets. Its production-proven solutions are fast and intuitive –making it easier for creative professionals to collaborate and work more efficiently. Flexible, scalable and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis’ products blend seamlessly into any studio environment –boutique, mid-size or large –and have been installed in more than 2000 facilities worldwide. http://facilis.com/