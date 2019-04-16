Facilis Technology Announces New Product Line at NAB

HUDSON, MA (April 16, 2019)–At NAB 2019,Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, announced its new HUB Shared Storage line developed specifically for demanding media production workflows. Built as an entirely new platform, Facilis HUB represents the evolution of the Facilis Shared File System with the block-level virtualization and multi-connectivity performance required in shared creative environments.

“HUB Shared Storage is an all-new product, based on our popular HUB Server that launched in 2017. It’s the answer to our customers’ requests for a more compact server chassis, lower-cost hybrid (SSD and HDD) options, and integrated cloud and LTO archive features,” said Jim McKenna, VP Sales and Marketing at Facilis. “We deliver all of this with new, more powerful hardware; new drive capacity options and a new look to both the system and software interface.”

Facilis is the only shared storage network that allows both block-mode Fibre Channel and Ethernet connectivity simultaneously, and the ability to connect through either method with the same permissions, user accounts, and desktop appearance. This vastly simplifies user access, connection resiliency and network permissions. “The system can be configured to be as open as a direct-attached drive or dynamically segmented into various-sized volumes that carry individual permissions for read and write access,” says McKenna. “Content creation workflow management has never been so simple.”

Facilis Object Cloud

Object Cloud is an integrated disk-caching system for cloud and LTO backup and archive that includes up to 100TB of cloud storage for one low yearly cost. A native Facilis Virtual Volume can display Cloud, Tape and spinning disk data in the same directory structure, on the client desktop.

“A big problem for our customers is managing multiple interfaces for the various locations of their data. With Object Cloud, files in multiple locations reside in the same directory structure and are tracked by our FastTracker asset tracking in the same database as any active media asset,” says McKenna. “Object Cloud utilizes Object Storage technology to virtualize a Facilis volume with cloud and LTO locations. In doing this, we allow access to files that exist either entirely on disk, entirely in the Cloud or on LTO, or even partially on disk and partially in the cloud. This really is object storage on your desktop!”

Every Facilis HUB Shared Storage server comes with unlimited seats of the Facilis FastTracker asset tracking application. Object Cloud Software and Storage package is available for most Facilis servers running version 7.2 or higher. Contact sales@facilis.com for more information.

Facilis Shared Storage Product Changes:

Facilis 8

With 1GB/sec speeds through standard dual-port 10Gb, and options like 40Gb Ethernet and Fibre Channel connectivity, the Facilis 8 features are at odds with its entry-level price. Facilis 8 is available in 32, 48, and 64TB.

Facilis HUB 16

The 2GB/sec 16-drive HUB 16 has all the power of the previous generation 24D server, with a lower price/TB and better expandability options. Available in 64, 96, and 128TB.

Facilis HUB Hybrid 16 & SSD Models

The HUB Hybrid 16 offers advanced SSD technology with an integrated, high capacity HDD-based group at a lower cost than previous Hybrid models. For even faster speeds in a small form factor, the Facilis HUB 8S and HUB 16S offer 3 and 4GB/sec premium SSD speeds at a price point more affordable than ever.

Facilis HUB One

With two or more HUB 16 or HUB 32 servers attached through 32Gb Fibre Channel controllers, Facilis HUB One configurations can be built fully redundant, with multi-server bandwidth aggregated into a single point of network connectivity. HUB One is built to deliver high bitrate video to large workgroups while maintaining high availability and data integrity. The HUB One starts at 128TB is expandable to 1PB.

“We are excited to bring Facilis HUB Shared Storage to the market. We believe this will allow us and our partners to address the growing requirements of the Media & Entertainment market more effectively than ever before”, says Shane Rodbourn, Sr. VP and General Manager of Facilis.