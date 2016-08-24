Facilis Shared Storage Technology Brings Affordable 4K and VR Workflows Within Reach of All Users at IBC 2016

At IBC 2016, Facilis (Booth 7.B40), a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, will showcase the latest enhancements to its TerraBlock shared storage system for content creation and post production.

Facilis will focus on streamlining popular HD and 4K workflows, while offering solutions for the next big challenge that threatens to grind many post production pipelines to a halt, VR 360. Image quality and low compression is of the utmost importance with VR and VR 3D, so 4K and even 8K deliverables are becoming the norm. Through integration of solid-state technology with traditional spinning hard drives, Facilis has significantly increased the available shared bandwidth for HDR, 4K+ and VR production.

The integration of SSD technology in the Hybrid24 and SSD8 models significantly increases the available shared bandwidth for heavy 4K+ production workflows. By combining traditional spinning disk technology with enterprise-class SSDs, the hybrid solution offers the best of both worlds and gives users the ability to dynamically assign volumes where performance matters most. Most importantly, users never have to waste valuable space on SSDs with persistent data, since spinning HDs in the same enclosure are used for automated offload or mirroring.

At IBC, Facilis will also showcase the latest shipping version of FastTracker, its asset tagging, tracking and access application designed to enhance the efficiency of workflows based on Avid, Premiere Pro, FCPX, Resolve and Pro Tools. FastTracker enables custom cataloging and metadata tagging for almost all media formats commonly used today, and up to five seats are included at no charge with the new TerraBlock systems.

For the first time in Europe, Facilis will showcase capacity increases across the model line, with substantially lower price points, making TerraBlock accessible to the broadest range of broadcast and corporate users.

Small footprint, big functionality

With 32Gbps Fibre channel and 40Gbps Ethernet connectivity, Facilis remains the performance leader in shared storage networks. For Adobe Premiere Pro users, Facilis is integrating Adobe’s Collaboration Hub to share and collaborate on projects and associated metadata in real time. Also announced is support for user groups in the TerraBlock interface, for easier permission management across large workgroups.

“It’s a fantastic time to be in the business,” says James McKenna VP of Marketing and Pre Sales at Facilis, “No longer are our customers bound to the requirements and limitations of traditional broadcasting. Online content is being monetised and distributed at an alarming rate, changing forever the way consumers access media. The challenges facing content creators are real, and we have compelling solutions to overcome them.”

About Facilis Technology

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds affordable, high-capacity, turnkey shared storage and archiving solutions for collaborative media production networks in the film, television, education and audiovisual markets. Its production-proven solutions are fast and intuitive –making it easier for creative professionals to collaborate and work more efficiently. Flexible, scalable and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis’ products blend seamlessly into any studio environment –boutique, mid-size or large –and have been installed in more than 2000 facilities worldwide. http://facilis.com/

All trademarks and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

