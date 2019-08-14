Facilis Next Gen HUB Shared Storage System makes European debut at IBC2019

HUDSON, MA (August 13, 2019)–Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks today announced that IBC2019 will see the first European presentation of its newly shipped HUB Shared Storage System, and previews of version 8.0 HUB software management. Built as an entirely new platform, Facilis HUB represents the evolution of the Facilis Shared File System with the block-level virtualization and multi-connectivity performance required for demanding media production workflows. Additionally, version 7.2 of the Facilis system software and FastTracker 3.0 is now available and included in all HUB systems.

“The newest HUB Server boasts incredible performance that, when compared to other systems of a similar performance, enters at an incredible price point. The Tyrell team have always been fans of Facilis and we are excited by the potential of this system,” said Dan Muchmore, Sales and Marketing Director, Tyrell.

Tommy Sassenberg, Technical Director, Story House, said “After successfully having used Facilis shared storage systems for a number of years, updating to the new HUB solution was a logical choice. The integration of the new system into our edit facility has been seamless and very easy. The new architecture offers not only a significant increase in speed, but we're also seeing much improved stability and reliability. Continuing to rely with our post production on a Facilis shared storage system has again absolutely been the right decision for Story House.”

Facilis Object Cloud and FastTracker

New innovations on stand 7.B48 include Facilis Object Cloud which virtualizes Cloud and LTO storage into a cache volume on the server, available on the client desktops through the Facilis Shared File System.

“When object storage is combined with FastTracker auto-indexing and proxy generation, it becomes a very powerful way to archive, track and restore project data through a simple, familiar interface,” said Jim McKenna, VP Sales and Marketing at Facilis. “The object storage cache looks and acts like any other volume but has infinite storage behind it!”

Facilis version 7.2 new features:

Facilis Object Cloud - Brings Object Storage to the server and client desktop

Added Kernel Support for Linux - New support for Linux Kernel 5.0.x

Improved Web Console UI - Dark mode, more bulk actions, storage tab and much more.

Simplified Server Upgrade - New “one click, one reboot” server installer.

Facilis HUB Version 8 Preview

Planned to ship in late 2019, Version 8 will include new methods of data protection including software defined multi-disk parity, hybrid performance management, advanced volume spanning capabilities and portable drive groups.

Facilis HUB Version 8 is available for any HUB or TerraBlock system under a valid support contract at the time of release. Version 8 will be supported on TerraBlock systems shipped after August 2013.

FastTracker 3.0 New Features

New Web technology-based FastTracker Desktop Browse interface

Improved proxy quality options, per-catalog proxy presets, and proxy on demand

Unlimited Connected Users Included at No Charge

Add and edit metadata and catalog entry in the Adobe Panel interface

Quick and intuitive keyword/notes tagging

Launch of full resolution source material from the Adobe Panel and Desktop Browse

FastTracker can be configured to alert CatDV when new assets are indexed. Volume Search Filter - Records can now be browsed by specific indexed volume.

Facilis FastTracker 3.5 Preview

Planned to ship in late 2019, FastTracker 3.5 will have new automated data movement, deeper integration with Object Cloud archive, filesystem browse capabilities and improved result layouts in Adobe Panel and Desktop Browse, as well as duplicate file reporting and tracking and standalone FastTracker Server licensing.

Facilis FastTracker is available for any Facilis customer with a current support contract, and now offers unlimited seat count. You can visit Facilis at IBC2019 on booth 7.B48 and get a demonstration of the latest offerings and storage solutions.