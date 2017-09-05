Facilis Goes Big in Japan at Crazy TV Tokyo

HUDSON, MA (September 5, 2017) – Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, today announced that Crazy TV, a full-service post production facility based in Tokyo has recently installed a large shared storage network as part of a major facility expansion to support the increase in 4K work from its customers.

Founded in 1988, Crazy TV produces a variety of TV programs and music videos for NHK and other major Japanese broadcasters. Most recently, the company has extended its facility to include a brand-new state-of-the-art 4K editing and postproduction suite, making Crazy TV Japan’s best equipped post-production studio, with the ability to deliver more 4K streams to the facility’s three 4K editing suites than any other facility in the country.

To help with the installation, Crazy TV turned to systems integrator Itochu Cable Systems, a one stop provider of broadcast, audio and telecommunications equipment.

“With their new 4K production studio, Crazy TV are leading the way in 4K postproduction in Japan,” said Akihiko Matsui at Itochu Cable Systems. When it came to finding a robust and affordable shared storage solution to replace their Avid ISIS, we chose the Facilis TerraBlock shared storage network; they are ideally suited to reliably handle multiple streams of 4K video simultaneously.”

“Facilis can deploy larger environments than many of our competitors because of the simplicity of the design, and the scalability of bandwidth through our optimized shared file system,” comments James McKenna, VP of Marketing at Facilis Technology, “Itochu Cable Systems has done an excellent job with Crazy TV, as well as other major facilities in Japan, and we appreciate their confidence in our products.”

Itochu Cable Systems procured a Fibre Channel and Ethernet connected system of 384TB total capacity. Eleven 4K and HD editors will be connected with 16Gb Fibre Channel, while another 57 clients will have access via Gigabit Ethernet. This flexibility in connectivity options is a key feature that sets Facilis apart from its competitors.

“Crazy TV is relying on Avid editing systems using the DNxIQ for editing and the DNxHR codec for finishing. The Facilis TerraBlock system has proven its ability to deliver multiple 4K streams to the Avid as well as DaVinci Resolve workstations,” said Matsui. “The combination of faster bandwidth, proven stability, and aggressive pricing made Facilis a great choice.”