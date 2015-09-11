Facilis and VSN Qualify TerraBlock 6.5 for VSNEXPLORER’s media management workflows

Shared storage provider Facilis Technology and media management solutions developer VSN today announced that the latest version of TerraBlock, Facilis' shared storage solution now fully supports VSNEXPLORER – VSN’s Media Asset Management (MAM), Production Asset Management (PAM), Business Process Management (BPM), and Business Intelligence (BI) products. This integration offers professionals a powerful, cost-effective end-to-end shared editing and production solution that perfectly integrates with the industry’s leading editing environments, such as Avid’s Media Composer. Both companies will be present at the upcoming IBC 2015 (VSN on stand 7.D25 and Facilis on stand 7.C10).

Facilis TerraBlock is a multi-platform, high-performance shared storage solution built for post-production and content creation. Flexible connectivity options include 8/16Gbps Fibre Channel and 1/10Gbps Ethernet through Facilis’ Shared File System. TerraBlock shared storage enables collaborative workflows with all popular editing platforms and supports a wide range of industry-standard creative applications and formats. The system features a customizable GUI and facilitates powerful multi-stream 4K, 6K, and camera RAW playback for ARRI, F65 and RED EPIC, as well as support for 2K and 4K DPX.

VSNEXPLORER is a state-of-the-art solution for managing multimedia content that provides an open, flexible and scalable architecture to guarantee maximum freedom and autonomy for creative professionals with its family of media management modules. Its integration with Facilis’ TerraBlock now offers Avid customers an alternative to Avid Interplay to enable fast and efficient shared production and post in Avid environments.

“We are putting a lot of effort and resources on enhancing the capabilities of VSNEXPLORER, and this integration with Facilis’ TerraBlock is a great step forward that takes media management to the next level,” declared Jordi Utiel, VSN’s President and CEO. “TerraBlock is certainly among the most valuable cross-platform shared storage systems available on the market; intuitive, affordable and reliable, it is VSNEXPLORER’s best ally to help companies improve their internal workflows and increase their efficiency.”

“We’ve been advancing the functionality of our Windows Shared File System for the 6.5 release, so Facilis and VSN engineering teams undertook a detailed qualification process to insure that our mutual customers have a guaranteed level of performance and integration,” said James McKenna, VP of Marketing at Facilis.

At the upcoming IBC show in Amsterdam VSN will unveil the new features for VSNEXPLORER, its MAM, PAM, BPM, and BI solution, while Facilis will be showing the latest features in TerraBlock 6.5 along with its new 24D/HD hybrid array shared storage.