Extreme Reach and Verance Partner to Provide New, Enhanced Insights and Reporting as Addressable TV Scales

San Diego, CA and New York, NY, November 5, 2019 -- Verance and Extreme Reach (ER) today announced plans to jointly bring new, household-level addressable and cross-platform reporting capabilities to market. The partnership combines the power of Verance’s open standard Aspect watermarking technology with ER’s AdBridge, the complete asset management platform for TV and Video ad creative.

The partnership will make Verance insights available to AdBridge clients on both the buy and sell side, providing measurement tools that enhance advanced advertising opportunities for programmers and advertisers while improving the viewer experience.

The Aspect platform plays a key role in providing these new addressable insights and reporting capabilities. This is because Aspect enables video assets to be seamlessly delivered and measured at the household level across all devices and distribution paths -- including ATSC 1.0 & 3.0 over-the-air (OTA), cable/satellite (MVPD) and over-the-top (OTT) distribution systems -- for both linear and time-shifted viewing scenarios. As a result, Aspect is able to capture census-level audience measurement data and provide new reporting capabilities such as cross-platform, household-level addressable delivery reporting, duration-based reporting and unduplicated reach reporting.

“Centralized reporting is becoming essential for both the buy and the sell side of the ecosystem as the demand increases for cross platform capabilities, including addressable advertising, dynamic ad insertion and programmatic buying,” said Tim Conley, CEO, Extreme Reach. “The Aspect watermarking technology is easily deployed across creative assets managed in AdBridge, and we are enthusiastic about the insights our clients will gain from this partnership.”

“We’re delighted to work with Extreme Reach to help move the industry toward a successful addressable world that drives ROI for advertisers and yield for media companies,” said Nil Shah, CEO, Verance. “Our combined capabilities will create enhanced opportunities and intelligence for both media buyers and sellers, enabling them to fully capitalize on the new era of addressable advertising across all distribution paths, including in today’s ATSC 1.0 environment.”

About Verance

Verance Aspect is a global watermarking platform that powers broadband features on broadcast television by enabling advanced, census-like audience measurement, personalization, interactivity and addressable advertising across all screens and distribution paths. Aspect supports new and existing industry standards including ATSC 3.0 and HbbTV and is fully compatible with today’s ATSC 1.0 broadcasting environment. Leading programmers such as FOX, NBC and PBS are currently deploying Aspect.

Verance content measurement and enhancement technologies are at the forefront of innovation and set the industry standard for television, movies and music. Our solutions have been adopted by over 100 leading entertainment and technology companies and deployed in over 300 million consumer products worldwide. For more information, visit: http://www.verance.com

About Extreme Reach

Extreme Reach (ER) has revolutionized the way marketers and their agencies control the deployment of creative assets and how the media sources those ads to execute campaigns across the complex media landscape. The company’s creative asset management platform, AdBridge, is built upon a decade of innovation—seamlessly integrating video ad serving, linear TV distribution, OTT/CTV delivery and Talent & Rights management.

With over 13 million ad creative assets in its care, every path to any screen is built right inside with over 750 team members ensuring customer success. ER connects the buy and sell sides of the advertising ecosystem for the new way creative gets everywhere.