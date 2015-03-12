Exterity Showcases 'Beyond the LAN' Enterprise IP Video Solutions at NAB

- Exterity (NAB booth SU6825), the leading provider of enterprise IPTV technologies for the secure distribution of live, on-demand and recorded video over IP, today announced that it will showcase its full IPTV portfolio at NAB 2015 (Las Vegas, 11-16 April 2015). NAB 2015 sees the launch of Exterity’s AvediaStream Origin Server that provides a gateway between multicast IPTV distribution and the OTT streaming protocols that enable content delivery to mobile devices, internet attached devices and a wider range of network connected devices such as Smart TVs and corporate thin-client systems. On-booth demonstrations will also include Exterity’s recently announced AvediaStream transcoders and latest release of Artio middleware that together deliver Exterity’s ‘Beyond the LAN’ capability.

The ‘Beyond the LAN’ range of products launched this year facilitates the distribution of high quality video content to a wider range of screens across a wide range of networks, including the corporate wired LAN, WiFi, WAN and the Internet. For many organisations, this capability is critical as they look to integrate Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) benefits with their Enterprise IP video solutions. The ‘Beyond The LAN’ solutions can be combined to build systems that cater for streams originating from all types of sources, such as cable, DTT, IP, satellite and more. The NAB launch of the AvediaStream Origin Server complements the demonstrations of the Exterity t5500 and t5600 AvediaStream transcoders at ISE 2015 and the latest version of the Exterity middleware platform Artio, showcased at CABSAT 2015.

Recent research from MicroMarket Monitor forecasts that the Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) market in North America will grow from $29.5 billion in 2014 to $89.6 billion by 2019, a CAGR of 24% from 2014 to 2019. With remote working becoming the norm, more and more businesses are seeking robust solutions to ensure remote staff, visitors and guests can access high quality video content while on the move, and many of these organizations are increasingly looking to expand the reach of their video communications beyond their internal IP network.

“As more and more workers use their own tablets and smartphones in the workplace, organizations need to be able to support BYOD communication to maximize productivity. The Exterity ‘Beyond The LAN’ series increases collaboration and productivity through the seamless delivery of high quality video content across all enabled screens over a wide range of networks,” said Colin Farquhar, CEO, Exterity.

“BYOD has moved from a trend to an expectation across North America and it is crucial for us to be able to offer a product suite that ensures organisations throughout the continent can communicate, inform and entertain through the secure distribution of high quality audio and video to all devices. This provides enterprises with greater mobility across the region through real-time communication, greater accessibility and enhanced productivity,” added JD Jones, VP Americas, Exterity.

NAB takes place on 11th – 16th April, 2015 in Las Vegas.