Exterity Highlights Security and Mobility in Video Over IP Distribution at IBC

Edinburgh, 15thJuly 2015 -Exterity(IBC stand 14.H13), the leading provider of enterprise IPTV technologies for the secure distribution of live, on-demand and recorded video over IP, today announced that it will demonstrate its complete enterprise IP video product portfolio at IBC 2015 (Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 11-16 September 2015). At IBC, Exterity will showcase its ‘Beyond the LAN’ range of products, which extends the reach of seamless distribution of live and premium TV and video, so that end users can view content on their preferred device wherever they are.

Exterity provides solutions that leverage the existing corporate network to securely distribute terrestrial, satellite or cable, as well as internal channels over IP, allowing the seamless delivery of live TV, premium channels and OTT services to fixed displays and mobile devices. Seamless integration with complementary technologies enables organizations to deliver a complete, feature-rich solution with the ability to design full or multi-zoned screens with live or prerecorded video content; display RSS news feeds and scrolling text; support image playlists and playout scheduling, as well as automatic playback of digital signage.

“With 24/7 global news impacting businesses today, more and more organizations are deploying Exterity video over IP systems to distribute live TV throughout their facilities. Our systems can scale to support large numbers of channels and multiple end user devices without compromising system performance, flexibility or network availability,” said Colin Farquhar, CEO, Exterity. “At IBC, we will demonstrate how our solutions make any TV and video streams available over the organization’s LAN, wireless network, WAN and Internet. Once on the network, channels can be displayed on TVs or directly onto desktop monitors and laptops. When multiple locations are involved, or when viewers are mobile, Exterity can also deliver the same TV and video content and experience to any compatible device.”

An IBC premiere, the demonstration of the full ‘Beyond the LAN’ range of products will enable broadcasters, production houses and proAV specialists to discover how they can create a personalized professional TV and video experience streamed to a variety of devices over WAN, Wi-Fi, the Internet or via a Content Delivery Network. Exterity’s new AvediaStream Transcoders provide a unique, high performance solution to transcode, transrate, transpose, transcast and scale video content. Combined with the Exterity Origin Server, the system enables organizations to make video content consistently available across their HQ and regional offices, give staff access to multiple news channels to inform decision making, and enables visitors and guests to receive high quality information and entertainment on their mobile devices.

Addressing a recurring issue in the industry, Exterity will also show broadcasters, media operators and content providers how their content can be fully protected as it is distributed across their corporate network. Integration of advanced conditional access systems limits access to content solely to those with the right to do so, while built-in Digital Rights Management (DRM) from ArrisSecure Media and other standards-based security technologies ensure that organizations meet the increasingly stringent content protection demands of broadcasters and content owners.

Displaying support for robust content protection, Exterity will also showcase why it is one of the very few companies that can legitimately encode and stream directly from an HDMI video source. By embedding HDCPv2 technology, the international standard for content protection, Exterity secures video distribution across an IP network from source to display.

IBC takes place on 11th – 16th September, 2015 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands

About Exterity

Since 2001, Exterity has been designing, developing and manufacturing technically innovative, reliable products that deliver networked video over IP to some of the leading organizations across the globe. These organizations choose Exterity products because they want the best, because they demand excellence.

Enabling distribution of HD quality TV and video over enterprise IP networks to an unlimited number of end points, Exterity solutions support large volumes of content and receiving devices without compromising system performance or availability.

Highlights:

Deployed in over 40 countries

Achieved growth in excess of 240% over the last five years

Scalable solutions for organizations of any size and across any sector

Unique industry leading features and market specific application

Headquartered in Scotland UK, we extend our global reach through our offices in Atlanta, London, Paris, Munich, Dubai, Hong Kong and Johannesburg. Localized knowledge and expertise is enhanced through the Exterity StreamForce program of technically innovative partners, plus an extensive network of in-country resellers and distributors.