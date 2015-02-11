Exterity Brings Latest Developments in Professional IPTV to CABSAT

February 11, 2015 — Exterity (CABSAT stand 404, hall 4), the leading provider of professional IPTV technologies for the secure distribution of live, on-demand and recorded video over IP, today announced that CABSAT will see it continue the launch of its new range of products to stream beyond traditional networks.

Organizations increasingly look to expand the reach of their video communications beyond their internal IP network to ensure that remote staff, visitors and guests can access authorized video content on their personal devices across a wide range of networks, including the corporate wired LAN, WiFi, WAN and the Internet. Built on Exterity flexible professional IPTV systems, the new range of products facilitates the distribution of high quality video content to Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) screens. The system caters for streams originating from all types of sources, such as cable, DTT, IP, satellite and more.

“Our customers in the Middle East are increasingly looking for innovative ways to communicate, inform and educate their staff, guests and visitors and it is clear that BYOD is becoming a must-have for our Middle Eastern customers across all verticals,” commented Colin Farquhar, CEO, Exterity.

In the hospitality market, hotels are increasingly looking to extend guest TV services by taking advantage of the wide range of applications available through Smart TVs. Key to successful hotel guest systems is the presentation of the wide range of live TV channels that the hotel offers, often combining channels from different countries to suit the specific needs and interests of guests.

“Exterity provides enterprise IP video solutions across a wide range of applications in the Middle East including government, education, airports and stadiums,” added Farquhar. “We have strong partnerships in hospitality across the region and will be showcasing new technologies for Smart TV support as an extension to our core IPTV video distribution capabilities.”

The upcoming Streaming Beyond the LAN range of products will be launched throughout 2015, starting with the AvediaStream transcoders t5500 and t5600 launched at ISE 2015. CABSAT will also see Exterity launch the latest version of AvediaServer, its complete server and software suite developed specifically for the proAV market.

Visitors to the Exterity stand at CABSAT will be able to discover the new range of products and applications for the Middle East, such as streaming high quality VoD and OTT content to any device.

CABSAT takes place on 10th – 12th March, 2015 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

About Exterity

Since 2001, Exterity has been designing, developing and manufacturing technically innovative products that deliver networked video over IP to some of the leading organizations across the globe. These organizations choose Exterity products because they want the best, because they demand excellence.

Enabling distribution of HD quality TV and video over enterprise IP networks to an unlimited number of end points, Exterity solutions support large volumes of content and receiving devices without compromising system performance or availability.

Highlights:

•Deployed in over 40 countries

•Achieved growth in excess of 240% over the last five years

•Scalable solutions for organizations of any size and across any sector

•Unique industry leading features and market specific application

Headquartered in Scotland UK, we extend our global reach through our offices in Atlanta, London, Paris, Munich, Dubai, Hong Kong and Johannesburg. Localized knowledge and expertise is enhanced through the Exterity StreamForce program of credible, technically innovative partners, plus an extensive network of in-country resellers and distributors.