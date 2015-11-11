Experience the Power: Powersoft to Demonstrate its M-Force System Low Frequency Solution at Exclusive Listening Sessions in LA and SF

November 9, 2015 · Los Angeles and San Francisco, Calif. – Powersoft, a world-leading manufacturer of professional power amplifiers, announced that it demonstrate its M-Force linear motor technology during exclusive listening sessions and product presentations in Los Angeles and San Francisco, on November 18th and 20th respectively. In addition to covering Powersoft’s M-Force System — the most powerful single amplifier module ever made — the two events will feature an overview of Powersoft’s other best in class amplifier product lines including the M Series, K Series, X Series, Ottocanali and Duecanali.

The event, which is by invitation only, will feature presentations by Powersoft personnel who will demonstrate practical applications of M-Force linear motor technology, in addition to discussing its conversion efficiency and sound quality in the lower frequency range. M-Force is a landmark innovation in loudspeaker technology, and the driving force behind the largest subwoofer system in the world: Avalon Hollywood. In addition to the M-Force System, presenters will discuss the efficiency and reliability attributes of Class D amplifier technology, which was introduced by Powersoft in 1995.

Who:

Powersoft

What:

Technology presentation and product demonstration of M-Force System and other groundbreaking Powersoft amplifier solutions.

When and Where:

Wednesday, November 18th at Mates Rehearsal Studio, Los Angeles

Friday, November 20th at Studio Instrument Rentals in San Francisco

Space is limited and by invitation only. For more information or to inquire about attending, please visit http://roadshow.powersoft.it/ or contact Francesco Fanicchi by email at: francesco.fanicchi@powersoft.it