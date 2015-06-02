Executive Producer/Writer/Director Greg Berlanti to Give Featured Keynote at PromaxBDA: The Conference 2015

Los Angeles (June 2, 2015) – Recently dubbed “TV’s Super Producer” by Variety and one of television’s most successful creators/showrunners, Greg Berlanti will address attendees in a featured keynote at the PromaxBDA: The Conference 2015 on June 9 at the JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles.

“Greg Berlanti is one of today’s most creative minds in the television landscape,” PromaxBDA President and CEO Steve Kazanjian said. “His ability to create unique stories and content that connects with many different audiences has helped elevate the industry and set new standards for television today. His voice and insight into the profession taps directly into the heart and mission of our organization and we are very happy to welcome him to PromaxBDA: The Conference 2015.”

For the 2015–16 television season, Berlanti will be responsible for six broadcast network television series, an accomplishment previously matched only by legendary producers Aaron Spelling, Jerry Bruckheimer, Dick Wolf and Stephen J. Cannell. Berlanti is currently executive producing Arrow, The Flash and The Mysteries of Laura, as well as the highly anticipated new shows Blindspot,DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl. He also produced the upcoming feature film Pan, which Warner Bros. Pictures will release this October. Berlanti’s previous body of work includes television series such as Brothers & Sisters, Eli Stone, Political Animals, Dawson’s Creek, Everwood and Jack & Bobby, among others, as well as the motion pictures Life As We Know It and The Broken Hearts Club. The Golden Globe nominee and accomplished storyteller will share some of his experiences, insights and favorite moments from his highly successful career in an on-stage interview with former PromaxBDA Co-Chair Lisa Gregorian, who serves as President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Warner Bros. Television Group.

Set to be the organization’s best confab of leading entertainment creatives, marketers, strategists and designers to date, Berlanti joins the slate of previously announced industry leading and influential keynote speakers: Doug Herzog (president of Viacom Music & Entertainment Group), Tig Notaro (Grammy Award-nominated comedian and star of upcoming HBO special), Chip Kidd (author, editor and graphic designer), Scott Thomas (designer and founder of Simple.Honest.Work), Chris DeWolfe (CEO of SGN and former co-founder/CEO of MySpace), Lauren Zalaznick (veteran cable television executive and founder/curator of The LZ Sunday Paper) and Frans Johansson (author, The Medici Effect and The Click Moment).

Link to complete PromaxBDA: The Conference 2015 program: https://www.promaxbda.org/events/current-events/promaxbda-the-conference-2015-landing

Link to PromaxBDA 2015 Promotion, Marketing & Design North America Awards: https://www.promaxbda.org/awards/current-awards/2015-promotion-marketing-and-design-awards-competitions

Link to PromaxBDA 2015 Promotion, Marketing & Design Global Excellence Awards: https://www.promaxbda.org/awards/current-awards/2015-global-excellence-awards

