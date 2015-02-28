An even better taste of home – now enjoy top German programming on demand and in HD quality with ProSiebenSat.1 Welt

MUNICH, February 26, 2015 – Today, ProsiebenSat.1 Welt announced its new video on demand feature, allowing all German television viewers living in select countries abroad the opportunity to watch their favorite programs when and wherever they want. With this new on-demand function, fans of the German television shows can now watch their favorite programs from their home country using the website and an app on their computer, tablet or smartphone – all in razor sharp image quality. In the brand new media library with a wide array of formats in HD, users select which TV highlight they want to watch where, and what time is best. Starting today, those who are interested can choose between a one month subscription for EUR 7.90 – or a six month subscription for EUR 39.90. The former can be cancelled on a monthly basis up to 24 hours before the extension. The latter can be cancelled at any time during the six month duration, and is not extended for another six months after the current period expires.

The right program for every taste

With ProSiebenSat.1 Welt, German series, film, and sports fans can all get their money’s worth, even from far away. The German-language programming ranges from the humorous comedy series “Danni Lowinski,” to thrilling crime formats like “Der letzte Bulle” (“The Last Cop”), to the exciting Bundesliga Magazine. There’s also plenty for the avid cook with “Sweet & Easy – Enie backt” as well as with “Rosins Restaurant.”

“Homesick? Not anymore! With ProSiebenSat.1 Welt, Germans living abroad can now experience their favorite shows when and wherever they want. Thanks to the new on-demand feature, German TV lovers can now feel close to home,” says Zeljko Karajica, managing director of ProSiebenSat.1 TV Germany.

See your favorite shows around the world

ProSiebenSat.1 World is available in 16 countries around the world, including Argentina, Brazil, France, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Poland, Russia, Spain, South Africa, Hungary, and the US. With the corresponding app and website, Germans living abroad can see their favorite German programs on the go with their smart phone or tablet. ProSiebenSat.1 Welt offers its own programming, regardless of what is being broadcasted from the regular schedule in Germany.

The ProSiebenSat.1 Welt App and website at a glance

· A variety of German TV programs both on demand and via the streaming service

· Abundant content with razor-sharp images thanks to high definition (HD)

· Colorful mix of series, TV movies, shows and other ProSiebenSat.1 highlights

· Available via the Internet around the clock in 16 countries

· Fast, easy access to the top formats of the ProSiebenSat.1 broadcasters

· Chromecast and AirPlay support for usage via TV

· Subscribe directly through the AppStore and through the GooglePlay Store

· Subscriptions

-Monthly subscription

1 month at no charge, then EUR 7.90 per month

Can be cancelled on a monthly basis

Automatic extension in the following month

-6 month subscription

1 month at no charge, then EUR 39.90 for 6 months

Can be cancelled after 6 months has expired

Automatic extension by an additional 6 months

Save 24 percent compared with the monthly subscription

· Expanded payment methods

More information is available at https://webtv.prosiebensat1welt.com/