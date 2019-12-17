EuroVoD Selects Bitmax to Join Association Focused on Distributing Independent Films Through VoD Platforms

London, 17 December, 2019: Bitmax, the digital media management and licensing company, has been selected by EuroVoD, the association of European video on demand platforms, as the newest member. Bitmax is an established provider of media management and distribution services for content providers across digital OTT platforms, notably for the independent film sector.

EuroVoD specialises in art-house, independent and European cinema. Created in 2010 by a group of European VoD platforms sharing the same vision, the association strives to defend and promote cultural diversity and the use of video on demand as a legal channel for the distribution of quality audio-visual content.

Delphine Riffaud of EuroVoD said “EuroVoD is proud to welcome the leading service provider, Bitmax, as a new member of the association. EuroVoD aims at strengthening the cooperation among the members through the development of common projects, sharing of resources, benchmarking and fostering a knowledge economy in the independent VoD sector, facilitating a collaborative management between VoD platforms and pooling resources to increase the competitiveness of the sector.”

Tristan O’Dwyer, Bitmax EMEA Sales Director, commented: “For over twenty years, Bitmax has been providing a range of services to support independent film makers and VoD platforms. Independent film makers trust us to help sublicense and distribute their films across a diverse variety of platforms. Digital Storefronts licenses our ever-growing catalogue of indie titles to strengthen their consumer offering and provides a wider choice to their viewers. In addition, Bitmax provides turnkey managed solutions for on demand platforms helping to streamline operations so they can concentrate on content curation and building consumption.”

Bitmax operates two state-of-the-art technical facilities in LA and London (newly minted in 2019) and provides a hub through which content is aggregated, processed, packaged with enriched metadata and artwork, and submitted to VoD platforms, globally. Bitmax’s Maestro orchestration tool allows for transparency from materials gathering through carriage and their rigorous quality control process ensures that content is delivered to the platforms correctly, on-time, every time. Bitmax also offers enhanced support such as contextual localization services, so that films can be enjoyed by a global audience in their native language.

Notes to Editors

About Bitmax

Bitmax is a time-proven leader in digital media processing and licensing services supporting content owners and distributors all over the world. Our team is made up of dedicated professionals from across the digital supply chain who are focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience. Bitmax reduces the friction and complexity inherent in the digital content supply chain by utilizing smart online tools and services designed to tackle today's evolving business models, from TVOD & SVOD to AVOD and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.bitmax.net.

About EuroVoD

EuroVoD is the association of European Video on Demand platforms specialised in art-house, independent and European cinema.

Created in 2010 by a group of European VoD platforms sharing the same vision, the association strives since then to defend and promote cultural diversity and the use of Video on Demand as a legal channel for the distribution of audiovisual content.

For more information, please visit www.eurovod.org.