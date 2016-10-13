Euronews Selects Dalet to Power Multilingual News Outlet

Single platform unifies news operations; flexible configuration better supports multi-language needs and specialized productions

Paris, France – October 13, 2016 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, today announced that Euronews has signed a contract for a Dalet news solution to facilitate production and playout of its linear and non-linear products. Operating as one channel that broadcasts in 13 languages, Euronews will use Dalet to meet the needs of the Euronews' group development. The sizeable installation will support 200 simultaneous users and feature all three Dalet technology platforms – Dalet Galaxy (media logistics/asset management), Dalet AmberFin (media orchestration/processing) and Dalet Brio (I/O environment) across several sites.

“Today, we have various components that are ‘glued’ together using our own internal tools. It is not efficient in terms of dealing with the various languages, supporting special productions and tracking important asset metadata. It also does not support the transformation of our workflows,” comments François Schmitt, COO, Euronews. “Dalet is providing an agile, cohesive system that bends with the ebb and flow of our newsroom needs. The unified platform provides centralized access to content, which is critical for each language to cross leverage for their own news purpose. Equally as important, the flow of content will be seamless and ubiquitous from acquisition to distribution to archive, making the Euronews operations much more efficient.”

Euronews's sister channel, Africanews recently installed a Dalet solution for their news operations, achieving a fluid operation that gives Euronews the confidence to choose Dalet technical capabilities and experience in news workflows. Dalet beat out industry brands Quantel and Avid to win the deal. “Dalet pioneered the integrated newsroom system almost a decade ago and is able to offer a very advanced, yet mature platform with skilled technologists who have vast experience in deploying systems both small and large,” comments Stephane Schlayen, COO, Dalet. “Our Galaxy platform enables customers to unify the traditional newsroom siloes of NRCS, NPS (News Production Systems) and MAM delivering a solid foundation for the business of modern news.”

Once deployed, the unified production will offer federated tools standardizing ingest, logging editing, graphics, planning and distribution across all Euronews' products, with the Dalet Workflow Engine to automate and orchestrate complex workflows and data migrations. Dalet APIs will integrate the wide-range of in-house tools including the custom-built CMS. The flexible architecture combined with centralized content repository will allow Euronews to better manage the multi-site workflows planned for four different offices (Lyon, Brussels, Athens and Budapest).

Schmitt adds, “Not only did we need better integration across our facility, we needed a way to connect our independent journalists out in the field to what was happening in the newsroom. Dalet WebSpace brings them into our news operations, offering all the necessary tools and access to the central repository and archives to build their own story from anywhere in the world.”

Other must-have capabilities included Dalet OneCut with local proxy editing, Dalet Cube burn-in graphics control, and the ability to do voiceovers with Dalet WebSpace in the field.

For more information, please visit Dalet at www.dalet.com.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way.

Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

About Euronews

Euronews offers a unique perspective on world events through factual analysis and its unique mission: empowering people all around the globe by bringing the diversity of viewpoints. Because all views matter, Euronews is "All Views".

Euronews has established itself in Europe, where it is the most-watched international news channel; and worldwide, where it is consumed by 52 million people daily and 296 million monthly (source: TV + digital / source Global Web Index Q2 2016).

Euronews Group: Euronews was launched in 1993 from Lyon (France) and Africanews, the first pan-African multilingual and independent news outlet, in April 2016 from Pointe-Noire (Congo-Brazzaville).

