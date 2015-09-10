Euro Media Group Is First to Deploy VidiGo Live Remote Production Environment

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 10, 2015 -- VidiGo, a ChyronHego company, today announced that it has signed a contract with Euro Media Group (EMG), Europe's leading provider of broadcast facilities and services, to deploy VidiGo's all-new VidiGo Live solution in four live production galleries. As the first user of the VidiGo Live software for live multicamera television production, EMG is now officially a VidiGo technology partner.

"This new technological partnership is in line with EMG's proactive digital strategy and reinforces our leadership in the broadcast industry. We are pleased to work with the VidiGo team, whose solutions will add value to EMG Content Services' existing offering," said Thierry Drilhon, chairman and CEO of EMG."We had been evaluating remote production solutions for two years. Having worked intensively with VidiGo, we came to the conclusion that VidiGo Live is clearly the most advanced solution in the industry. VidiGo Live has the potential to reinvent live broadcasting by separating equipment from the physical location of the production. With less bandwidth required, facilities are able to eliminate expensive dark fiber connections," said Ronald Meyvisch, new technology officer at EMG. "As a pure software company, VidiGo won us over with the stunning performance of its streaming solution for multiviewer monitoring and interfaces. It's clear to us that this technological approach is the future of live TV production."

The VidiGo Live remote live production solution is a complete multicamera production environment that offers camera SDI inputs/outputs, video playback, graphics, audio, and the automation capabilities for which VidiGo is well-known. In a typical VidiGo Live deployment, cameras and a production server are the only equipment required at the remote location, with the full production controlled over an IP network from a centralized studio. In this manner, production facility providers such as EMG are able to reduce costs substantially because they are not required to deploy complete OB vehicles and crews to every location.

Following completion of the VidiGo Live installation in the four remote live production galleries, EMG will continue to expand the deployment.

"It's an exciting time for VidiGo. In addition to our recent acquisition by ChyronHego, the new partnership with EMG is a significant milestone for our company," said Hans Krouwels, CEO of VidiGo. "Although VidiGo Live has been well-tested in smaller remote productions, with the EMG deployment we're entering the major league. For almost a decade, our team has been working hard to develop software-based solutions for broadcasting, and it's tremendously gratifying to see their efforts come to fruition."

About Euro Media Group

Euro Media Group (EMG) is Europe's leading provider of broadcast facilities and services, active in seven countries: France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, U.K., Switzerland, and Italy.

The Group combines unique know-how and world-renowned expertise to master the entire value chain from image creation to distribution. EMG places innovation at the heart of its strategy, allowing the group to offer its customers unrivaled services to enrich and manage high value-added content and to provide viewers and Internet users an ever richer and more exciting experience.

New-media driven, EMG is a valued partner for major international events including sports (Tour de France, Football World Cup, and Formula One), live shows (Eurovison, royal weddings, and concerts), and entertainment ("The Voice," "MasterChef," and "The X Factor").

EMG owns the largest range of studios and collection of studios, as well as the greatest fleet of mobile facilities in Europe.

About VidiGo -- A ChyronHego company

We believe broadcasting should be fun, easy, and cost-effective. That's why we've designed the best software solutions for live production in the world. We are defining the future of broadcasting. Our software seamlessly integrates with third-party equipment, and you can update and upgrade as desired. VidiGo lets you do more with less, but with the same quality end result. Together with our support team, we are committed to have only happy users.Our clients include industry-leading broadcasters, commercial and public radio stations, sports arenas, and video production companies all around the world. We offer a full portfolio of broadcasting workflows and solutions. Whether you want to fully automate a newscast, create a high-quality visual radio experience, or boost stadium experiences, we do it all.

