Eugenio Menichella Joins Riedel Italy as System Consultant

WUPPERTAL, Germany — July 10, 2019 — Riedel Communications today announced the appointment of Eugenio Menichella as system consultant for the company's Italian operation. Menichella brings more than 20 years of experience in technical and quality assurance management to his new role, including almost 13 years at EVS Italia SRL. He is based in Milan and reports to Giuseppe Angilello, Sales Manager for Italy.

While at EVS Italia SRL, Menichella served as technical manager in charge of pre-sales and project management, and hardware and software support for OB vans and studios. In that role, he managed several high-profile projects, including new ingest systems and studio redesign for SKY Italia, and design, installation, and support of video server systems for RAI Radio Televisione Italiana. Prior to EVS, Menichella served for eight years as support and quality assurance manager for GruppoTNT SRL, where he provided technical support for the Mediaset on-air system and managed installation of the first HD virtual set in Europe at the Multimedia Laboratory at Palermo University. He holds a master's degree in cultural anthropology from University La Sapienza in Rome.

"Eugenio is an outstanding addition to our team, and he brings a broad and deep base of experience managing high-profile technology projects for some of Italy's largest media organizations," said Angilello. "Eugenio's expertise will be a great asset as we continue to expand our local capabilities and help our Italian customers roll out landmark new projects based on our award-winning video, audio, data, and communications networks."

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 600 people in 20 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

