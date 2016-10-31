EuclidIQ Announces the OptiiQ.ly Online Video Platform At Streaming Media West

At Streaming Media West on booth #216, EuclidIQ, a leading provider of video compression products, today announced the immediate availability of OptiiQ.ly, an Online Video Platform (OVP) that offers a simple end-to-end channel solution for distribution of live and pre-recorded video content over the internet. An alternative to using several OVP service providers to launch an OTT service, OptiiQ.ly provides a turnkey solution including ingest, transcoding, storage, management, protection, publishing, syndication, tracking, monetization and APIs.

Ideally suited for OTT and IPTV service operators, the OptiiQ.ly platform helps any content owner or aggregator – from traditional linear broadcasters seeking viewers and ad revenue from online content, to corporate communications, live events, houses-of-worship and on-line education – to get online and monetizing their content fast. With OptiiQ.ly, content owners don’t need to worry about the technology or tools or which CDN providers choose. Users simply select their distribution platforms and their monetization strategy – PPV, subscription “SVoD”, or advertising – and OptiiQ.ly handles the rest. Hybrid monetization models are also supported such as subscription/advertising.

“As the demand for OTT services continues to grow, selecting the right encoding technology, CDN, management and monetization system can be a daunting task. With OptiiQ.ly, we not only put it all under one roof, we also provide personal consulting during the entire setup process to make sure businesses have exactly what they need to grow online and capture new opportunities for revenue,” said Frank Capria, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at EuclidIQ.

In creating the OptiiQ.ly OVP, EuclidIQ has partnered with leading digital distribution and video delivery service providers Tulix Systems and Gigcasters to create a comprehensive and customizable framework for any live streaming or VOD OTT requirements. Transcoding of content is powered by EuclidIQ’s groundbreaking IQ264 technology, which delivers the highest quality output at the smallest bandwidths possible, saving organizations an additional 25% on average in distribution costs. By incorporating the IQ264 technology within an OTT’s existing workflow, content providers no longer need to worry about what settings or encoder to use to get the best looking, uninterrupted video streams for their viewers.

“Our belief is that the best monetization strategy puts the viewer experience first. So, we’ve partnered with best of breed solution providers to put IQ264 at the center of the OTT delivery process to ensure the highest quality viewing experience and better retention of subscribers. The content owner curates the video library to offer, chooses a monetization model, and the desired delivery platforms. We take care of the rest,” adds Capria.

OptiiQ.ly supports linear, VOD, and hybrid channels with mobile app development for Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, native web apps, and more.

“This is a very important integration for the streaming industry which will demonstrate the benefits of EuclidIQ’s IQ264 technology combined with TulixOTT and TulixCDN from a practical point of view”, said Dr. Nino Doijashvili, Executive Vice President at Tulix Systems.

“Our objective is to produce the highest quality compressed stream possible at a given bitrate rate. EuclidIQ’s IQ264 enhanced codec technology helps us accomplish this goal on both our Hydra Live Encoding System and our VOD encoding cluster. We're excited about the technology and the engineering both companies are bringing together for the OptiiQ.ly project,” said Casey Charvet, managing directory at Gigcasters.

OptiiQ.ly will be demonstrated at Streaming Media West on booth 216 at the Huntington Beach Hyatt Regency in California November 1-2.

OptiiQ.ly is available now.

More information is available at http://www.euclidiq.com/optiiqly