ESR 24/7 eSports Channel Launches on Sinclair

New York, NY-April 8, 2019. Empress Intelligence, LLC dba ESRevolution announces that its ESR 24/7 eSports channel will be featured as the first eSports channel on STIRR. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) launched STIRR in January as a free, ad-supported streaming service that includes access to some of the most popular national news, sports, entertainment, and digital first channels, a robust video on demand (VoD) library and a new local channel featuring programming based on a user’s location, ensuring that viewers can still access the local news and lifestyle programming that is relevant to their everyday life.

STIRR is available on iOS and Android devices, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Roku, and on the web at www.STIRR.COM. It will feature STIRR CITY as a local program lineup based on the viewer’s location. Local programming, combined with ESR and other nationwide channels, will help STIRR engage viewers across the entire range of connected devices.

ESR features the entire range of eSports entertainment, including tournaments, live events, match highlights, docuseries, reality shows, and talk shows. ESRevolution works with leading gamers and influencers, tournament organizers, game publishers, and producers to offer quality curated content that spans the entire range of the gaming universe. The eSports market reaches over 380 million viewers worldwide with double-digit growth every year.

ESR covers all top eSports games including Apex Legends, Battlefield, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), Dota2, EA FIFA, For Honor, Fortnite, Hearthstone, Hero of the Storm, League of Legends, NBA 2K, Overwatch, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Rainbow Six, Rocket League, Smite, StarCraft, Super Smash, World of Tanks, and World of Warcraft (WOW).

ESRevolution CEO Wendy Wang commented, “We are thrilled to launch ESR with Sinclair Broadcasting. Our goal is to share the growing excitement for eSports to a broader audience, reaching across the entire range of gamers, fans, and future fans with the best eSports content and gaming entertainment.”

“The addition of ESR is a wonderful way to enrich STIRR’s unique content and provide more value to our audience,” said Adam Ware, general manager of STIRR. “With 24/7 access to eSports, we’re giving STIRR users a front row seat to major events in the fastest growing professional sports scene.”

About Empress Intelligence, LLC

Empress Intelligence, LLC is a privately held company promoting eSports content across the entire range of games through its ESR 24/7 channel and other programming, carried by affiliates worldwide. It is building a studio of next generation talent around gaming entertainment to appeal to gamers, fans, and future fans worldwide. Other Empress companies include Real Big Hits, a distributor and agency promoting original creative content and Empress Media Asset Management, LLC, providing media asset management and workflow management solutions for leading organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.esrevolution.com

About Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcast companies in the country. The Company owns, operates, and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and operates the greatest number of award-winning news rooms in the industry and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered by multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net

About STIRR

STIRR is a national OTT streaming service that is a free, ad-support App and website, featuring a curated mix of local and national content. To learn more, go to www.STIRR.com.