ESPN Deportes Airs Inaugural College Football Playoff Semifinals and National Championship

ESPN Deportes will provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the first-ever Football Playoff. The new post-season format will feature four teams in the semifinals followed by a championship game between the winning programs – ESPN Deportes will provide complete coverage of the highly anticipated doubleheader semifinal Rose Bowl and Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Coverage will conclude with the telecast of the National Championship on January 12. ESPN Deportes Radio will also carry the game, marking the first-ever national Spanish-language radio broadcast of a college football National Championship.

Every bowl game on ESPN Deportes will be available through WatchESPN; additional post-season games are also available live, in Spanish-language via ESPN Deportes+.

Play by play will be led by Pablo Viruega, Eduardo Varela, Robert Abramowitz, Goga Ruiz Sandoval, Alex Pombo and Kenneth Garay. Sebastian Martinez Christensen and Garay will lead radio coverage for the National Championship.