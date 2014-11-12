ESPN Deportes Acquires Spanish-Language Rights to the Central American and Caribbean Games, Veracruz 2014

ESPN Deportes will be the Spanish-language home of the XXII Central American and Caribbean Games, Veracruz 2014, starting November 14 with the Opening Ceremony at 8 p.m. ET live from Veracruz, Mexico. Featuring a total of 31 participating countries from Latin America and the Caribbean, such as Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Jamaica, etc., the network will provide complete coverage of the month-long multi-sport international event. Held every four years between the Summer Olympics, The Games will conclude with Closing Ceremonies on Sunday, November 30.

The Opening Ceremonies will include a live performance from International Superstar Ricky Martin. Martin, who at this time is in the midst of a national concert tour of Mexico, will perform his new single “Adios” among other songs from his multi-award winning greatest hits.

“The Central American and Caribbean Games have become one of the most recognized sports events in Latin American and a window for young, upcoming athletes to showcase their abilities in anticipation of the Pan American and the Olympic Games,” said Lino Garcia, general manager for ESPN Deportes. “We are excited to deliver the Games to our audience, giving them the opportunity to follow and cheer for their countries and favorite sports disciples.”

ESPN Deportes will provide daily live coverage, recaps, special reports and in-depth segments led by Eduardo “Lalo” Varela, Fernando Alvarez, Goga Ruiz Sandoval, Guillermo Celis and Pablo Viruega. In addition, former Mexican national diver Cristina Millan joins the diverse team of analysts and commentators in Bristol, Conn. to provide insight from the athlete’s perspective. Tlatoani Carrera and Leon Lecanda will serve as the onsite reporters live from Veracruz.

ESPNDeportes.com will present comprehensive coverage and video highlights of Veracruz 2014’s latest updates and news as the event unfold. Live stats and scores will be featured across social media channels using #Veracruz2014xESPN.

The Central American and Caribbean Games are the oldest continuing regional games in the world after the Olympics.The regional event will showcase more than 5,700 participating athletes in 36 sports disciplines, such as boxing, soccer, gymnastics, baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, cycling, swimming and diving from Central America, the Caribbean and the South American countries of Surinam, Guyana, Colombia and Venezuela. Twelve of CAC sport disciplines serve as qualifying rounds for the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games.

Veracruz 2014 Programming Schedule (All Times Eastern)