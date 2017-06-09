Eric Lehman Joins 7thSense Design as Business Development Manager

Renowned leisure and entertainment technology consultant and designer, Eric Lehman, has joined media serving solutions company, 7thSense Design, as business development manager. With more than 30 years’ experience in the design and development of some of the world’s leading public attractions, Eric will be based in Orlando, Florida, working with customers in the immediate region and across North America.

Specialising in the technical design and specification of world-class audio visual installations, particularly those with high pixel density, large-format projection requirements, Eric’s career has seen him work with, and contribute to the commercial success of, respected companies including Electrosonic, Solid Control Inc., Mad Systems, in addition to his own consultancy business Lehman A/V Consultants. His installation portfolio includes many high-profile attractions for major theme parks in the United States and Asia.

Ken Showler, experience director at 7thSense comments; “We’re incredibly excited to announce Eric as the new addition to the team. We’ve worked together on a number of projects in recent years and have long recognised the value of his close relationships with key industry players and of his extensive experience. He brings with him a solid understanding of engineering, product development and customer needs which will allow us to grow service and maintenance solutions for our leisure and entertainment client base in North America.”

Speaking about his appointment, Eric adds; “As a long-term advocate and partner of 7thSense and their unique approach to innovation and customer relationships, I’m excited by the prospect of being at the heart of a growing 7thSense presence in Florida that will enable us to work closer with customers in the area. ”

Eric’s appointment comes just a few weeks after his son, Andrew Lehman, also joined 7thSense. Andrew, also based in Orlando, will provide local technical and training support for customers in the region in his new position as systems and support engineer.

For more information on 7thSense Design, visitwww.7thsensedesign.com