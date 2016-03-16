Envy Post Production Introduces RX Audio Repair Tools in Leading London Facility

iZotope, Inc., a leading audio technology company, has announced that leading London-based post house, Envy Post Production, has successfully integrated its RXaudio repair and enhancement suite throughout its facility.

Largely Avid-based by customer demand, the work in Envy’s 110 offline edit suites feed through to sound editors and mixers in 12 high-spec Pro Tools audio studios with state of the art plug-in sets. The repair and restoration of dialogue and audio within a program is a critical function: it requires well-developed craft skills and advanced production tools, which is where iZotope RX audio repair comes in.

"It's easy to point to the really poor audio that RX has helped us save and drastically improve. But I'm equally as impressed by the quality and transparency of the subtle changes we can make with RX across the whole program,” said Ross Millership, Dubbing Mixer at ENVY. “To have such control on the smallest things and for it to be so intuitive is amazing and lets us do what we just couldn't do before.”

iZotope RX enables ENVY’s sound editors to work differently and more efficiently. "In a world where we're asked to do more and more in the time we have, efficiency is really important all the way through the audio chain. For example, with documentaries, getting good room tone or fill is sometimes very difficult, so our sound editors use the RX Advanced Ambience Match feature to give decent room tone if clean room tone from the sound recordist or within handles isn't available or appropriate,” explains Millership. “It saves the sound editor time trying other means to create room tone, like the convolution reverb technique which doesn't give the same quality of results as RX. This gives them more time for other things, making the overall program better to mix. It might not sound very glamorous, but room tone is very important.

"RX is able to give us better results, quicker. As always, time is money so I think it definitely helps with costs and overall value we can add. In my experience the amount of ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement) we record has reduced considerably since we started using RX. Although this helps with cost too, more importantly, it's the benefit of having the option of actually using the original recordings, which more often than not are better to use," Millership concludes.