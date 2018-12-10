Entravision Communications Corporation Wins 60 Emmy Awards Across 7 U.S. Markets

SANTA MONICA, CA – December 10, 2018 - Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced that they have been awarded 60 Emmy Awards for their news teams and programs in the following markets: Denver, El Paso, Las Vegas, McAllen, Orlando, San Diego and Washington DC.

The Denver news teams and programs topped the list with a total of 22 Emmy Awards across seven categories. The Washington DC market followed with 11 awards across seven categories; Orlando with eight awards across three categories; McAllen with seven awards across three categories; Las Vegas with five awards across three categories; El Paso with four awards across two categories and San Diego with three awards across two categories. The full list of Emmy awards can be accessed here.

The unwavering commitment and dedication to the local communities and providing reliable and interesting news stories is represented in each of these 60 Emmy Awards. Entravision more than doubled their 2017 Emmy Awards count of 29, while also increasing their awarded markets by four, which speaks to the hard work and devotion to constantly strive for improvement across all markets.

“We are incredibly proud of each and every one of our news teams. This is a humbling feat that is a testament to the talented crew members both in front and behind the camera. The 60 Emmy Awards not only rewards our team for their tireless effort and work, but also highlights the strong local connection we have with the Latino community in each of the seven markets. We’ll continue to create an impact with our local communities by providing the best and most reliable content,” said Luisa Collins, Vice President of News, Social Affairs and Wellness, Entravision.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision’s portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision’s digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo Media, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway’s audio advertising platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.