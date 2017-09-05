Entertainment Studio New Form Announces Mid-Year Promotions

Santa Monica, CA - September 5, 2017 - New Form CEO, Kathleen Grace, has announced eight mid-year promotions within the entertainment studio. Former Marketing Manager, Steffenie Zorner, has been appointed Director of Partnership Management and Marketing. Alison Ver Muelen, the former manager of press and publicity, has been named Manager of Publicity and Talent and Caryn Jacob has been named People Operations Manager.

Laura Schwartz and Matt Hoklotubbe have both been promoted to Directors of Development, while Simon Brooks Lopez, formerly programming associate, has been appointed to Manager of Development, and Joseph Wright has been named Coordinator of Development. On the production team, former programming assistant Rachel Appelle has been named Production Coordinator.

To date, New Form has packaged and sold 22 series for 16 different platforms and has collaborated with top online creators like Anna Akana (Miss 2059), Wong Fu Productions (Single By 30), and PJ Liguori (Oscar’s Hotel For Fantastical Creatures). New Form’s popular go90 show Mr. Student Body President starring Arden Rose, Jeremy Shada and Gabriel Conte, was renewed for Season 2 and led this year’s Streamy Awards nominations with six total nominations. New Form also landed their first linear TV series deal with TBS for animated comedy series, Final Space. This highly anticipated series was developed along with indie filmmaker Olan Rogers and Conan O’Brien and announced its cast of actor heavyweights including Gina Torres, Tom Kenny, Fred Armisen, Steven Yeun, David Tennant, and more.

