Enter the 4K Market with a Cost-Effective & High Performance 4K/UHD Multiviewer

Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, extenders and signal processing solutions is demonstrating two models in its HDMI 2.0 UHD Multiviewer series at IBC2017.



The family offers an affordable and high performance entry into 4K/UHD multi-image display for a variety of broadcast and ProAV visual environments including control rooms, digital signage and the like. One model includes a KVM feature whereby KVM and a Multiviewer are working together on a UHD screen. The demonstration at IBC 2017 stand 8.E37 will show four computers connected, with KVM functionality in a Multiviewer display environment.



This MiniDE-4-UHD and MiniDE-4-UHD-K are ideal for displaying up to 4 sources on a single UHD monitor or projector. The added benefit is that users can mix input resolutions and sources all the way up to 4K on a single display.



The MiniDE-4-UHD accepts 4x HDMI inputs, 1x VGA input, 1x DisplayPort input, 1x analog audio input, 1x HDMI output and 1x DisplayPort output as well as an analog audio output. The MiniDE-4-UHD-K displays up to 4 HDMI computer inputs with keyboard and mouse functions on the same screen. They both accept SD, HD and true UHD/4K @ 60Hz input resolutions. The output resolution can be set for 1280x720p @ 60Hz, 1920x1080p @ 60Hz or 3840x2160p @ 30Hz or 60Hz. All with 4:4:4 color sampling. There are 6 predefined and 8 customized possible screen layouts. PIP and POP modes are also supported.



Control and configuration is handled through a web interface, Ethernet, and RS232. As with all Apantac multiviewers, display layout creation is simple and extremely intuitive.



