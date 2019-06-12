ENMA Taps ATEME for the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Soccer Tournament

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE, SAO PAULO, 11 June2019 –ATEME, the emerging leader in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT, announced today that Egyptian National Media Authority (ENMA) has selected ATEME’s converged video headend to cover the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place from 21 June to 19 July.

ATEME has provided ENMA with a complete video headend solution based on its Kyrion encoders/decoders and TITAN pure software multiplexer. The system is installed at 12 sites across Egypt to feed ASI signals to DTT television transmitters and the G.703 E3 standard to the existing networks.

During the event, ENMA will use BISS-CA, the EBU Tech’s new standard for encryption - EBU Tech 3292-s1. The standard developed by EBU, in close collaboration with key industry players including ATEME, has been integrated into ATEME’s solutions to ensure secured transmission of ENMA’s feeds to the 12 sites.

Utilizing ATEME’s best of breed technology, Kyrion’s compression capabilities and the efficient software-based TITAN solution, has allowed ENMA to install a high-quality video platform which provides exceptional TV channel encoding from SDI to ASI with video/audio synchronization. ATEME’s solution provides ENMA with premium remuxing capabilities and other benefits including:

· Delivery of high-fidelity video quality to transmitters across the country

· Reduction of OPEX and CAPEX costs thanks to bandwidth efficiency

· Roadmap commitment to deliver future-proof solutions, thanks to the company’s continuous research and innovation.

“Delivering the highest levels of service and quality to our customers is essential,” said Eng. Mervat Hassan Chairman of Broadcast Engineering, ENMA. “Integrating ATEME’s Kyrion and TITAN family will allow us to not only provide outstanding video quality to our customers for the Africa Cup of Nations, but also expand the range of our services in the future.”

“We are happy to provide ENMA with a complete video headend,” added Razik Zaghlouli, EMEA Sales Director, ATEME. “The implemented solution is flexible and future-proof. It is the ideal combination of performance and cost, allowing ENMA to meet its ambitious goals for high quality coverage of an event like the Africa Cup of Nations.”

