Endemol Shine UK Takes Controlling Stake in Simon’s Cat

Endemol Shine UK today announced that it has acquired a controlling share in animation company Simon’s Cat.

Founded in 2008 by award-winning illustrator, animator and director Simon Tofield, the London based company is behind the digital comedy series Simon’s Cat. The worldwide hit has had over 650 million views and 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

The deal sees the digital video series become fully integrated into the Endemol Beyond premium channel and distribution network. In addition the two companies will look at further expansion for the property in areas including television, publishing, licensing and merchandising whilst exploring new platforms.

“Simon Tofield is a creative entrepreneur and has built his business into an international online success. Simon’s Cat is a brilliant example of how an original brand created on YouTube can reach and delight huge audiences,” said Laurence Jones, Commercial Director at Endemol Shine UK. “Millions of fans around the world love the mischievous and funny Simon’s Cat and there is enormous potential for growth, whilst staying true to the brand.”

“Endemol Shine Group has a fantastic reputation and a world-class premium channel network in Endemol Beyond,” said Simon Tofield. “We’re looking forward to the next step of our relationship with the company and collaborating with the creative and commercial teams.”

Endemol Beyond UK’s slate of original digital programming includes ICON the lifestyle network led by digital superstar Michelle Phan which launched simultaneously in the UK and U.S and has sold across Asia; sports channels Rule'M Sports, featuring superstar YouTuber KSI and Legends of Gaming which was created in the UK and sold to the U.S and Germany with further deals in the pipeline. In the UK Legends of Gaming will culminate in a live event at Alexandra Palace this September.

Simon’s Cat is an animated series featuring the cheeky and hilarious antics of a fat white cat and his long suffering owner – Simon. The series was created by animator and illustrator, Simon Tofield and became an overnight phenomenon when Simon’s first film Cat Man Do went viral on YouTube.

The company recently garnered fan’s support through crowd-funding to create the first ever Simon’s Cat colour film. The 13 minute animation ‘Off to the Vet’ tells the story of how Simon's Cat instinctively knows a trip to the vet is imminent and the lengths he'll go to avoid it. For long-suffering Simon, it is a day he dreads as he is forced to try all kinds of tricks to get Simon's Cat to cooperate.

Endemol Shine UK and Simon’s Cat were advised on the investment by United Agents.

