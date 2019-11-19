Endemol Shine Group launches UK channels with Samsung’s TV Plus

Global content creator, producer and distributor Endemol Shine Group today announced the launch of three channels on Samsung’s UK TV Plus service.

The first two genre-based channels, curated from Endemol Shine Group’s extensive content library, launched last month. In addition to the three UK channels, further channels will be launched in the US and across key European markets in the coming months.

To distribute their award-winning content to Samsung’s new internet-based TV Plus service, Endemol Shine Group have partnered with Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV.

Established in 2016, Samsung TV Plus is Samsung’s free ad-supported Smart TV video service, delivering free TV, no strings attached with instant access to news, sports, entertainment, and more. Pre-installed on all 2016-2019 Samsung Smart TVs, users can instantly enjoy Endemol Shine Group’s channels for free with just an internet connection — no download, additional devices or credit card is needed.

Kasia Jablonska, Head of Digital Distribution and Monetisation, Endemol Shine Group, said, “The curation of dynamic channels and delivering our content through OTT platforms is a core focus for our digital business. It’s the space which is about to explode and Endemol Shine is very much a part of the avant-garde. Our partnership with Samsung TV Plus is testament to the enduring appeal of our extensive library of shows, and by working with distribution partners such as Wurl, we are able to meet the demands of our rapidly developing audiences.”

“The future of TV viewing is through connected TVs, and industry titans like Endemol Shine Group are poised for continued success because they’re capitalizing on this shift,” said Sean Doherty, CEO of Wurl. “For video producers, the Wurl Network powers distribution and advertising on the world’s leading video services. We’re proud to support Endemol Shine Group as they continue their international channel expansion.”

The three UK channels to launch on Samsung’s UK TV Plus service are Reel Truth, Masters of Food and All Drama. The Reel Truth channel, which initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2017, will host a variety of factual documentaries and series from around the world such as Crime Investigation Australia, Drug Lords, and Richard Hammond’s Engineering Connections. Masters Of Food will showcase some Endemol Shine Group’s extensive food programming including series from the Australia and Canada versions MasterChef, which is the most successful food format in the world. All Drama will be a destination for lovers of global drama, which taps into Endemol Shine Group’s diverse scripted library, delivering hugely popular, and critically acclaimed series such as Australian drama McLeod’s Daughters, British Crime series Wire in the Blood, and the Robert Carlyle fronted mystery drama Hamish McBeth.

Endemol Shine Group showcase their catalogue of content beyond linear through licensing and self-publishing content and curated channels across a variety of digital platforms. From YouTube to Facebook, TikTok, Amazon, Roku and Xumo to name a few, Endemol Shine Group maximise opportunities across their deep content library which contains close to 100,000 hours of programming.

About Endemol Shine Group

With world-class creative, production, distribution and commercial capabilities, Endemol Shine Group works on a unique local and global axis, comprised of 120 companies across all the world’s major markets, dedicated to creating content that entertains and enthrals billions of people around the world. Endemol Shine Group’s drama portfolio is international and diverse, with acclaimed worldwide hits such as Humans, Bron, Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror, Grantchester, Spring Tide, Penoza and Broadchurch. Global hits include MasterChef, Big Brother, Deal or No Deal, The Money Drop, Your Face Sounds Familiar, The Brain, Hunted and The Island along with new travelling formats All Together Now, Family Food Fight and Big Bounce Battle. Our content is enjoyed wherever the audience wants to watch and generates more than 3 billion monthly views online, with titles such as Mr. Bean now among the world’s most popular entertainment brands on platforms including YouTube and Facebook. In 2018, Endemol Shine Group had 700 productions on air across 270 platforms in more than 70 territories, travelling more formats than any of our peers.

About Samsung/TV Plus

TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported Smart TV video service delivers free and instant access to content in news, sports, entertainment, and more.

About Wurl

Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), operates the market-leading Wurl Network — interconnecting the world’s top video producers, video services and advertisers. Wurl makes it effortless for video producers to build global distribution for ad-supported linear channels, live events, VOD and marathons. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit wurl.com.