Endemol Shine Group and thePlatform® team up for Online Syndication Solution

mpx platform used as single publishing solution for Endemol Shine Group’s digital content

SEATTLE AMSTERDAM and LONDON – 10 September 2016, thePlatform, the leading provider of online video publishing and video management solutions, today announced that it has been chosen by global content creator, producer, and distributor, Endemol Shine Group, to provide multi-platform video syndication services.

Endemol Shine Group will be using thePlatform’s mpx video publishing system to centralise and future proof their distribution strategy. The workflow has been designed to onboard additional platforms and distribution channels as they become available or commercially relevant for the Endemol Shine Group’s vast array of digital content, from global successes such as Mr. Bean and Fear Factor to online-first content and branded integrations from their premium online producer Endemol Shine Beyond.

The mpx video publishing system provides centralised video uploads, easy workflow management, metadata management, subscriber management, transactions, viewing rights enforcement, and automated publishing across devices and video players. It is used by a range of content owners around the world, including Talpa Media and Engage Sports Media.

“mpx offers the perfect tool set for Endemol Shine Group to readily achieve their syndication goals. The toolset has been designed to offer a highly efficient single online publishing and distribution tool for all video materials. Simplicity and efficiency are at the heart of the user experience, and we are delighted that Endemol Shine Group has chosen our mpx tool set to optimize and extend their monetisation and audience strategies by being able to automate syndication to multiple platforms with the advantage of full control of their own content,” said Neil Berry, Vice President and Managing Director, EMEA at thePlatform.

Endemol Shine Group’s Director of Strategy and Commercial Development, Wim Ponnet, said “Working with thePlatform allows us to explore additional premium online services and extend Endemol Shine Group’s already extensive online footprint to a wider audience. By using mpx as our publishing and syndication tool, we can be confident that the quality reflects the world class content we produce regardless of which platform audiences are consuming it on.”

Further information about thePlatform is available at www.thePlatform.com.

About thePlatform

thePlatform® is the TV industry’s leading video management and publishing company. Companies rely on thePlatform as their cloud-based, central hub for managing, monetising, and distributing shows, movies, and other videos across any screen around the globe. Customers include the majority of the top-50 most-watched cable programming networks, top broadcasters’ properties, the largest pay TV providers in the world, and OTT subscription services. Founded in 2001, thePlatform is an independent subsidiary of Comcast Cable based in Seattle, with offices in New York, Washington DC, Toronto, London, and Sydney. For more information: www.thePlatform.com.

About Endemol Shine Group

Endemol Shine Group is a global content powerhouse creating world class content for all platforms.

As a producer and distributor, Endemol Shine Group works on a unique local and global axis comprised of 120 companies across more than 30 markets dedicated to creating content that enthralls and inspires.

Global hits include many long-running non-scripted formats such as Masterchef, Big Brother, and Your Face Sounds Familiar with a new generation being adapted around the world, including The Brain (Germany), Hunted and The Island (UK), Spelling Star (Australia), France’s Big Music Quiz, and many more. In 2015, the company’s travelling formats originated from eleven different countries across the Group.

Endemol Shine Group’s drama portfolio is similarly international and diverse, boasting critically acclaimed worldwide hits such as Humans, Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror, Kingdom, Grantchester, The Fall, and Broadchurch (each sold in 100 or more markets), alongside recent hits including Intersection (Turkey), Springtide (Sweden), and Penoza from The Netherlands. Furthermore, in addition to airing around the world, Sweden's Bron/The Bridge and Israel’s Orpheus Project have been successfully adapted for different local regions.

The Group’s award-winning digital production and distribution studio Endemol Shine Beyond, helps advertisers and brands to engage millennial audiences around the world through popular online content and channels including eSports format Legends of Gaming and lifestyle brand ICON, each with local adaptations in multiple markets.

With other iconic hits including Deal or No Deal, Mr. Bean, The Biggest Loser, The Money Drop, and many more, Endemol Shine Group produced a total of 733 productions in over 50 languages across 68 territories in 2015, airing on 256 channels around the world.

