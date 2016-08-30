Endemol Shine Beyond USA and Mashable Announce Exclusive Distribution Partnership

The companies will partner to distribute five Beyond-produced digital series across eSports, tech and science on their various owned and operated channels

Third season of hit global eSports series “Legends of Gaming” to stream on Mashable and Endemol Shine Beyond properties

New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA - August 30, 2016: Endemol Shine Beyond USA, the digital studio of Endemol Shine North America and Mashable, the leading media and entertainment company for the digital generation, today announced an exclusive partnership to distribute five digital series across Endemol Shine Beyond and Mashable properties, including websites, social and OTT channels.

Produced by Endemol Shine Beyond, each series will run across Mashable and its various social channels, which are home to approximately 30 million followers across the globe, as well as its dedicated YouTube channels and OTT platforms. The series will also run on Endemol Shine Beyond’s owned and operated network, which is available across more than 20 platforms including YouTube, Roku, DailyMotion, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

"Partnering with Mashable allows us to bring ‘Legends of Gaming,’ a globally successful and beloved franchise to a new audience,” says Endemol Shine Beyond USA President Bonnie Pan.

“This series and our additional slate of programming represents an important milestone in the transformation of audience consumption patterns and we couldn't be more excited to get started!”

The first series to launch is the third season of “Legends of Gaming,” which will hit in the fourth quarter of 2016. “Legends of Gaming” brings together top YouTuber’s for the most epic online gaming tournament, and is based on the Endemol Shine Beyond UK format of the same name.

“Endemol Shine Beyond has demonstrated a unique ability to tap into the growing eSports phenomenon through its ‘Legends of Gaming’ franchise,” said Adam Ostrow, Chief Strategy Officer of Mashable. “We are excited to bring this new season to our audience and advertisers, as well as partner on additional series that align squarely with Mashable’s focus on the intersection of technology, lifestyle and culture.”

Initially debuting in 2014 “Legends of Gaming” has attracted nearly 70 million views and is the UK’s fastest-growing gaming digital channel. In addition to the U.S. and UK, the “Legends of Gaming” format has successfully launched locally in France, Germany, Chile and Brazil.

The two companies will collaborate to secure brand sponsorships for all five the of the series.

Endemol Shine Beyond USA

Endemol Shine Beyond USA is the digital studio of Endemol Shine North America, focused on developing original series across a wide array of platforms. In partnership with Michelle Phan, Endemol Shine Beyond is home to the ICON Network, a female-driven digital network focused on beauty, fashion, comedy, relationships, wellness and travel. ICON is available on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and many other platforms. Endemol Shine Beyond produces numerous original digital-first series including lifestyle comedy “Pretty Little Pranksters,” “Beauty Newbies,” as well as eSports hit global franchise “Legends of Gaming.”

Mashable

Mashable is the leading global media company that informs, inspires and entertains the digital generation. Mashable is redefining storytelling by documenting and shaping the digital revolution in a new voice, new formats and cutting-edge technologies to a uniquely dedicated audience of 45 million monthly unique visitors and 30 million social followers.