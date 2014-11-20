Encompass Digital Media Chooses DigitalGlue for Middleware Solution to Enhance Media Server

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. -- Nov. 18, 2014 -- Encompass Digital Media (Encompass), a global provider of mission-critical media capture, management, and distribution services, has chosen DigitalGlue to provide a custom software solution for its deployment of the Harmonic Spectrum ChannelPort(TM) integrated channel playout system at Encompass' Stamford, Connecticut, facility. ChannelPort speeds the cost-effective deployment of new SD and HD television channels by integrating branding and master control switching with clip playback. The DigitalGlue solution creates port profiles that reduce operational errors and increase reliability for broadcast clients.

"It's critical for us, as a major service provider, to minimize risk and maximize the reliability of our service-level agreements with our clients. The new software layer for Spectrum is a perfect example of how DigitalGlue can assist in the continued improvement of our operations and our customers' experience," said Steve Saville, vice president of engineering, Encompass. "DigitalGlue was the ideal partner for this project due to its unique relationship with Harmonic and knowledge of the company's products, as well as its established track record of creating intelligent, easy-to-use, and intuitive software."

The new DigitalGlue solution provides a custom software layer between the Spectrum ChannelPort playout system and the Harmonic NMX(TM) digital service manager, which manages the Spectrum ports for Encompass. The software creates operator and port profiles to automate the process of limiting the number of users that have change-level access to the Service Manager. In this manner, the solution helps Encompass substantially reduce risk and errors that can affect the on-air product for its clients.

"The Encompass solution is only the latest example of our commitment to helping our clients improve operations and reduce downtime so that they can delight their own clients and improve revenues," said Sean Busby, president and co-founder of DigitalGlue. "Our motto is 'It Can Be Done,' and we pride ourselves on tackling solutions that our competitors shy away from and on our ability to create intelligent, easy-to-use software solutions for better workflows and more reliable operations."

More information about DigitalGlue and its services can be found at www.digitalglue.com.

# # #

About Encompass Digital Media

Encompass, a leader in content services, owns and operates state-of-the-art broadcast facilities throughout the United States, Latin America, United Kingdom and Asia. The company's mission-critical media services provide broadcasters, cable networks, corporations and government entities with customized solutions for the management and distribution of content. With global access to large satellite and fiber footprints, Encompass has 24/7/365 Teleport facilities and technical personnel in Atlanta; Buenos Aires; Burbank, Calif.; Lino Lakes and Minneapolis, Minn.; London; Los Angeles; New York; Singapore; and Stamford, Conn. Please visit www.encompass.tv.

About DigitalGlue

DigitalGlue is an industry-leading systems integrator for all things digital video -- contribution, postproduction, distribution, broadcast, cable, and streaming. Decades of experience coupled with in-house, expert software development capabilities equip the company to turn any concept into reality. Long-standing relationships with top-of-the-line manufacturers dedicated to open standards and a team of highly skilled engineers enable DigitalGlue to create custom solutions with today's technology with an eye on the future. More information is available at www.digitalglue.com.

Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.