Emotion Measurement Leader Canvs Names James Delaney As Chief Operating Officer To Drive Sustainable Growth And Innovation

New York, NY - September 21, 2017 - Canvs, the leader in emotion measurement, announced today that James Delaney has been named as its Chief Operating Officer. He is charged with directly leading the company’s sales, marketing and client operations in support of the company’s next phase of transformational growth.

James Delaney has a reputation for delivering exceptional results across Fortune 500 companies, including JP Morgan Chase, Dun & Bradstreet and Verizon Communications, and building successful technology businesses with cloud-based data analytic start-up organizations. Mr. Delaney has held a number of leadership positions including CEO of Sysomos and CEO of Marketwired. He is a graduate of the US Naval Academy and received his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“It’s a great privilege to join the Canvs family and a unique opportunity to work with this talented group of people,” Delaney said. “Canvs’ predictive AI technology is already creating value for 85% of networks in addition to media agencies and digital publishers, and is quickly becoming a recognized currency in the media buying industry.”

“Canvs is squarely focused on establishing emotion as a currency, and we will continue to invest in accelerating how leaders in media can research and value their content more effectively,” said Jared Feldman, CEO & Founder. “We are thrilled to have a seasoned operator like James join Canvs, as his experience in enabling companies to provide the utmost value to customers at scale is a huge asset.”

About Canvs: Founded in 2014, Canvs is the industry standard in measuring emotion. The company uses patented semantic analysis technology to understand how people feel, why they feel that way, and the business impact created for brands, agencies, and media companies. Canvs’ A-list clients include Netflix, Fox, Comcast, Showtime, HBO, Sony Pictures, PopSugar, Stylehaul, Creative Artist Agency, United Talent Agency and Tastemade. These organizations as well as others use Canvs daily to create research efficiencies, unlock authentic marketing opportunities and increase revenue by enabling emotions to be used as a currency in media transactions. The company’s measurement insights impact everything from character and plotline development to social media and advertising strategies. Canvs was recently named to the ARF A List, recognizing the most innovative companies in measurement. The company is also an official Facebook Media Solutions partner and has a strategic relationship with Nielsen as the sole provider of qualitative insights. For more information, please watch this overview.