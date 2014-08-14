Emmy® Nominee Cameron Mathison and Sarah Lancaster Star in Halmark Movies & Mysteries Original ‘Along Came a Nanny’

When an upscale neighborhood is hit by a string of burglaries, an undercover cop poses as a nanny to investigate the crimes and finds himself falling for a beautiful, fellow nanny in “Along Came a Nanny,” a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original World Premiere Sunday, October, 12 (9p.m. ET/PT, 8C). Emmy® nominee Cameron Mathison (“The Christmas Ornament”) and Sarah Lancaster (“Chuck”) star with Valin Shinyei (“Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle”), Marcie Juiles (“Along Came a Nanny”) and Tom McBeath (“Supernatural”).

“With the launch of our newly rebranded network, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, we have promised to give our viewers thrilling, suspenseful mysteries that fill the void in today’s crowded television landscape,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming for Crown Media Family Networks. “Cameron Mathison and Sarah Lancaster give performances that remind us of the glory days of ‘Moonlighting.’”

As a series of burglaries plague an upscale, gated community, handsome detective Mike Logan (Mathison) goes undercover as a nanny, infiltrating the neighborhood and investigating the crimes. When the Bannermans, a high maintenance family in need of domestic assistance, hire Mike as their nanny, he forms an unlikely bond with the Bannerman children (Shinyei and Juiles) and develops a crush on Jessie (Lancaster), a beautiful nanny who works nearby. Struggling in his new role, an overwhelmed Mike soon falls out of favor with the children, who sense they’re in less than capable hands. Meanwhile, tensions rise as Police Captain Frank Milano (McBeath) grows frustrated with Mike for making little headway in solving the high profile case. Amid a scandalous mayoral election and a growing list of local crime suspects, Mike must race to bring the criminals to justice, while trying to win back the affection of the Bannerman children and the heart of fellow nanny Jessie.

“Along Came a Nanny” is a Man Road Production. Barbara Fisher and Michael M. Scott are executive producers. Harvey Kahn is the producer. Michael M. Scott directed from a script by Gary Goldstein.