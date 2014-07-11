Emmy® Nomination Reactions: Andrew Feltenstein/John Nau

WHO: Andrew Feltenstein/John Nau, Composers

WHAT: First EMMY nomination – “Main Titles Theme” for SPOILS OF BABYLON

WHEN: Immediately

Composers Andrew Feltenstein and John Nau earned their first EMMY nomination for SPOILS OF BABYLON Main Title Theme. Legendary crooner Steve Lawrence sings on the track, which features lyrics by the show’s co-creators Andrew Steele and Matt Piedmont.

“On behalf of the SPOILS OF BABYLON main title team (including vocalist Steve Lawrence, and lyricists Matt Piedmont and Andrew Steele) we are thrilled to be a part of this amazing process! We are honored to be nominated alongside such cool cats as the other composers in this category. It gives us a great excuse to clean up and get out of the studio!” said Feltenstein and Nau.

BIO

The independent spirit of the folk movement has morphed into a creative space where EMMY® nominated composers John Nau and Andrew Feltenstein (ANCHORMAN 2: THE LEGEND CONTINUES, SPOILS OF BABYLON) work their musical magic in a studio hidden away in Venice, CA in a space that once belonged to Joni Mitchell. Both come from a performance background. Nau was the pianist for the multi-platinum recording artists Hootie and The Blowfish and Feltenstein played and studied jazz. Together they compose and produce music for film, television and commercials.

A project for BudTV – a series of short films and sketches for Budweiser -- would lead to them working with Matt Piedmont, an Emmy Award winning writer for Saturday Night Live (SNL) and writer for the popular website FUNNY OR DIE. Piedmont would enlist Feltenstein and Nau to compose for his web series THE CARPET BROTHERS, starring SNL alums David Spade and Tim Meadows and BRICK NOVAX’S DIARY, a winner of a Jury Prize in Short Filmmaking at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival.

Nau and Feltenstein’s film and TV credits also include ANCHORMAN 2: THE LEGEND CONTINUES, starring Will Ferrell and Christina Applegate, the IFC series SPOILS OF BABYLON (for which they earned their first EMMY nomination), BETTER LIVING THROUGH CHEMISTRY, starring Olivia Wilde and Sam Rockwell, the Lauren Greenfield film KIDS AND MONEY, the BIG LOVE Christmas Album, and BACHELORETTE for director Leslye Headland.

For further information, please contact Beth Krakower (beth@cinemediapromotions.com), 310-439-1403, at CineMedia Promotions.