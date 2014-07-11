Emmy® Nomination Reaction: Bear McCreary BLACK SAILS

WHO: Bear McCreary, Composer

WHAT: Third EMMY nomination – “Main Titles Theme” for BLACK SAILS

WHEN: Immediately

Composer Bear McCreary earned his third EMMY nomination this morning for Main Titles Theme for STARZ’s BLACK SAILS. McCreary won the EMMY Award in the same category last year for DA VINCI’S DEMONS.

“I knew when I had the chance to team up once again with showrunner Jonathan E. Steinberg and the supportive team at STARZ that they would push me to write something unusual for this unique pirate drama. When I dusted off my hurdy gurdy and started writing a heavy metal sea shanty, I never imagined that one day it would be nominated for an Emmy! I am thrilled and grateful for this recognition, and to be in such stellar company as my fellow nominees,” said McCreary.

Main title sequence as shown on TV visit: http://bit.ly/1lTaT35

Video of the main title sequence, featuring McCreary on the hurdy gurdy (the signature sound of the show) visit: http://bit.ly/1kInEc0.

Bear McCreary’s blogs about BLACK SAILS:http://www.bearmccreary.com/#info-center/black-sails

BEAR MCCREARY BIO

It’s because of his out-of-the-box thinking that led WIRED Magazine to call Bear McCreary a “Secret Weapon” in a recent issue. His unique combination of atypical instrumental background (he is a professional accordionist) with rigorous classical training prepared him to compose for disparate genres. By the age of 24, McCreary was launched into pop culture history with his groundbreaking score to Syfy’s hit series Battlestar Galactica, for which he composed “the most innovative music on TV today” (Variety). It “fits the action so perfectly, it’s almost devastating: a sci-fi score like no other” (NPR). Io9.com declared Bear McCreary one of the Ten Best Science Fiction Composers of all time, listing him alongside legends John Williams, Jerry Goldsmith and Bernard Herrmann. In addition to earning his first Emmy Award in 2013, McCreary was voted “Composer’s Choice Composer of the Year – Television” for 2013 by his peers in ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers).

A recent Emmy® Award winner for Da Vinci’s Demons, McCreary also composes Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.—the #1 series debut of the 2013 fall season with 11.9 million viewers. Together with The Walking Dead, which shattered records with 16.1 million viewers for its fourth season debut, McCreary scored the #1 new show and the #1 returning show in 2013. Current projects also include new seasons of Da Vinci’s Demons and Defiance, as well as the 2014 STARZ debut series Black Sails—the premiere episode was the #1 series debut for the network and teamed McCreary once again with Executive Producer / Co-Creator Jonathan E. Steinberg, with whom he previously worked on Human Target. McCreary’s upcoming projects include the series Outlander for Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica) and the feature films Angry Video Game Nerd: The Movie and Everly.

