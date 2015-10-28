The Emmy Award-Winning #1 Daytime Drama, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, Celebrates Halloween with A Thrilling Week on Oct. 30 - Nov. 6 (12:30-1:30 PM, ET; 11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT)

Genoa City will never be the same after a shocking Halloween on THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, Friday, Oct. 30-Friday, Nov. 6 (12:30-1:30PM, ET; 11:30AM-12:30PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The drama and danger begin when a mysterious person sets fire to the newly reopened restaurant “Top of the Tower,” at Newman Enterprises, where Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) are hosting a glamorous Halloween gala. As the building burns, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) must work together, Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) is forced to face her feelings about her daughter’s fiancé, and the recently arrested Adam Newman (Justin Hartley) risks it all, as everyone faces an uncertain future.

Viewers will have multiple opportunities to interact with cast members via social media during these exciting episodes. Participants include:

• Friday, Oct. 30 – LIVE TWEET with Bryton James (@BrytonEJames) and Mishael Morgan(@MishaelMorgan1) at 9:30AM PT

• Monday, Nov 2. – LIVE TWEET with Robert Adamson (@Rgala), Camryn Grimes (@camryngrimes), Melissa Ordway (@melissaordway), Sofia Pernas (@SofiaPernas), Greg Rikaart (@gregrikaart), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (@MilesGastonV) at 9:30AM PT

• Tuesday, Nov 3. – LIVE TWEET with Melody Thomas Scott (@MelodyThomasSco) at 9:30AM PT

• Wednesday, Nov. 4 – FACEBOOK CHAT with Steve Burton at 11:00AM PT

• Thursday, Nov 5. – FACEBOOK CHAT with Amelia Heinle at 11:00AM PT

• Friday, Nov 6. – LIVE TWEET with Christel Khalil (@ChristelAdnana) at 9:30AM PT