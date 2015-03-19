EMEA Gateway to Distribute Dejero's LIVE+ Platform in Middle East

New Partnership Will Enable Dejero to Tap Into Vast Opportunities in Region, Driven by Increasing Demand for Local Newsgathering Solutions

WATERLOO, Ontario -- March 18, 2015 -- Dejero, award-winning creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile family of mobile newsgathering and live event products, has named EMEA Gateway as its distributor in the Middle East. EMEA Gateway will represent Dejero for the full LIVE+ Platform of simple-to-use mobile transmitters, servers, software, and cloud services throughout the region.

"The Middle East is experiencing rapid growth in demand for regional and local news coverage, and, in turn, broadcasters are demanding newsgathering solutions that are more flexible, versatile, and cost-effective than satellite or microwave. In other words, the market is ripe for the Dejero LIVE+ Platform," said Guy Elliott, managing director, EMEA Gateway. "In fact, Dejero solutions are already being deployed in the region, and we're seeing firsthand how broadcasters can expand their operations and enrich their newsgathering. Adding the Dejero LIVE+ Platform to our product portfolio further enhances our offering to the market and ensures that we continue to be a highly valued resource to our clients."

EMEA Gateway offers sales and marketing expertise to the broadcast and media industries and represents leading-edge technology manufacturers through its strong network of sales channels across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

"As Dejero continues to build its network of global distribution partners, it's critical that we align ourselves with distributors who combine technology expertise with a true understanding of the local markets. EMEA Gateway is the ideal partner to represent our solutions in the Middle East," said Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero. "Through the EMEA Gateway reseller network, we'll be able to tap into the vast new opportunities that await the LIVE+ Platform in that region."

About Dejero

