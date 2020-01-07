Embrionix Joins Riedel Communications

MONTREAL and WUPPERTAL, Germany — Jan. 7, 2020 — The Canada-based IP video processing pioneer Embrionix becomes part of Riedel Communications. With this combination of two success stories in state-of-the-art signal transport and processing for the media and entertainment markets, Riedel strengthens its expertise in IP-enabled hardware and software and further broadens its extensive portfolio of video solutions.

Founded in 2009, Embrionix provides miniaturized, high-density IP gateways, IP signal processors, and converters for broadcast video applications. Since pioneering the use of small form-factor pluggable (SFP) modules for signal processing early in its history, Embrionix has been granted more than 20 patents for its groundbreaking technologies. Riedel Communications, a global player with a similar heritage of innovation, has grown to become a leader in distributed intercom and video network solutions. Riedel has been pursuing a networked approach to video infrastructures for more than a decade with its real-time media network, MediorNet.

"Sometimes, things just fit. Just like Riedel, Embrionix started out as a garage company and has managed to preserve its innovation-driven startup spirit on its way to global success. Our company philosophies are an ideal match, and our product portfolios and competencies complement each other perfectly," said Thomas Riedel, CEO, Riedel Communications. "Riedel is an international player, and we can offer Embrionix all of the benefits of a comprehensive global sales and support infrastructure. Embrionix, on the other hand, has access to unique technologies and proprietary knowledge that will be instrumental in our quest for innovation leadership in the field of video infrastructures."

With this partnership, Riedel gains access to considerable engineering talent in the Embrionix workforce — the majority of which comprises engineers specializing in leading-edge IP and video technologies. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Embrionix employs a growing team of 50 engineers and experts and maintains design, R&D, and sales offices around the world. With the Embrionix team joining the Riedel family, Riedel Communications will grow to over 700 employees.

"As a hybrid IP environment, Riedel's MediorNet is trusted by customers around the globe as an ideal bridge to the IP world. Our high-density IP gateway and processing solutions will greatly enhance the MediorNet ecosystem and expand its application areas, making it more powerful than ever," said Renaud Lavoie, CEO, Embrionix. "In recent years, our young company has experienced phenomenal growth. Now, the partnership with Riedel will further accelerate demand for our technologies and pave the way to an even brighter future. We are thrilled to continue the Embrionix success story as a member of the Riedel family, and I am happy to be part of this journey."

