Embrionix Debuts At IBC 2015 With A Range Of SFP Solutions For 4K And IP

Embrionix, provider of advanced video Small Form-factor Pluggable (SFP) solutions, made its debut at IBC 2015 showcasing its latest range of SFPs for 4K and IP.

The Canadian-based company designs and builds innovative, advanced SMPTE VIDEO SFPs to close the gap between fiber optic deployments, coaxial deployments, legacy composite deployments and emerging technologies, such as HDMI and SDI-to-IP SFPs. By leveraging its core competencies in video broadcast, Embrionix provides SFP modules with the highest level of flexibility to major broadcasters worldwide and works with leading manufacturers to help them avoid long development cycles.

At IBC 2015, the team presented SMPTE 2022-6 decoder and encoder, JPEG2000 and uncompressed 4K (12G) emSFP. These modules address all the demands for the latest industry standards.

IBC visitors were able to see the latest S2022-6 SFP’s in action, as broadcast infrastructure supplier Axon was using to them demonstrate live video over Ethernet. In an innovative proof-of-concept, the SFPs will convert S2022-6 to SDI and vice versa. The units also featured with Axon’s SynView networked multiviewer as part of Axon’s contribution to the EBU & VRT LiveIP demonstration, which won an IABM Special Recognition Award at IBC 2015.

"We’ve worked closely with Embrionix to develop SFP-based solutions (SDI, fiber, HDMI, CVBS) for our Synapse signal processing range and our latest modules are executed with I/O-panels and cages that can hold SFP’s. This opens up greater possibilities for flexible and cost-effective conversion," says Jan Eveleen, Axon’s CEO. "A number of customers have requested a solution for live video over Ethernet through SMPTE 2022-6, so it was natural for us to turn to Embrionix and we were delighted to be able to use their SFPs in our Proof-of-Concept demonstrations during IBC.”

“Axon is one of the first of our customers to integrate our ST2022-6 SFP into their product range,” adds Renaud Lavoie, CEO of Embrionix. “Through companies like Axon, broadcasters can now move to video over Ethernet without a major cost investment.”

- ends -

About Embrionix

Embrionix provides a new approach in the product interface market for broadcast manufacturers. Embrionix designs and builds innovative, advanced SMPTE VIDEO SFPs to close the gap between fiber optic deployments, coaxial deployments, legacy composite deployments and emerging technologies, such as HDMI and SDI to IP SFPs. By leveraging its core competencies in video broadcast, the company provides SFP modules (emSFP) with the highest level of flexibility to major broadcasters in the industry. Embrionix headquarters are based in Laval, Quebec. Embrionix sales offices, representatives, and distribution offices are located in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, South America, Germany, France, Israel, and Japan. For more information on pricing and availability, please visit www.embrionix.com or contact sales@embrionix.com