Embrace the Wilderness and Rediscover Survival Skills with the Season Two Premiere of “Fat Guys in the Woods” on The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel’s popular survival series, “Fat Guys in the Woods,” returns for its second season with new locations, even wilder weather conditions, and tougher challenges.

Each week, groups of three average Joes will join host and survival expert, Creek Stewart, in the woods to learn the art and science of outdoor survival while battling the threats of Mother Nature. They will be armed with only the most basic of tools, so if they can’t successfully build a fire, they will have to deal with the cold. If they can’t successfully hunt or forage for food, they will be hungry. If they can’t successfully build a shelter, they will sleep on the ground.

Tune in this season as our average Joes dine on everything from tree jerky and cactus to bone marrow and scorpions. They will attempt to start fires using materials that range from birch bark to tampons. And, for shelter, our average Joes will put their creativity to the test by building structures using Mother Nature’s supplies like ocotillo plants, moss and pine trees. Highlighting different weather extremes and conditions, “Fat Guys in the Woods” season two was filmed in the following locations:

Drummond Island, MI

Mendoza Canyon, AZ

Sonoran Desert, AZ

Wewahitchka, FL

Dead Lakes, FL

Cave Country, KY

Red River Gorge, KY

“Fat Guys in the Woods” is produced by RIVR Media, and features 8x one-hour episodes. Season two premieres Sunday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET following the season one marathon, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on The Weather Channel.