Eleven Sports Network Singapore Installs Riedel STX-200 to Bring Skype Feeds Into Live Football Coverage

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- June 28, 2016 -- Eleven Sports Network Singapore, the exclusive broadcaster for all UEFA Euro 2016 matches aired in Singapore, is using a new STX-200 unit from Riedel Communications to create an interactive experience for fans throughout its broadcasts of football matches. The STX-200 broadcast-grade professional interfaces allow Eleven Sports Network to bring any Skype(TM) user at any match venue into the professional broadcast. As a result, the broadcaster can leverage unique user-generated content to further engage local fans in the excitement of the event.

"Riedel's STX-200 gives us an elegant and efficient solution for bringing timely user-generated content into our broadcast production workflow," said Alistair Roseburgh, Head of Content at Eleven Sports Network Singapore. "The system offers valuable control functions and processing capabilities, ensuring exceptional audio and video quality while giving us a clean, reliable feed that adds a new level of interest to our football coverage."

Built on the professional Skype TX client developed by Microsoft, the STX-200 provides features and control options tailored to broadcast production. Enclosed within a ruggedized housing, the system features professional video interfaces including an SDI (SD/HD) input and SDI (SD/HD) output with a sync input, broadcast-grade audio interfaces including a two-channel, balanced analog audio XLR input and output, and SDI embedded audio. The STX-200 also features two Gigabit Ethernet connections, user-interface connection via two Display Ports, USB ports for accessories, and GPIs.

Built-in automatic aspect ratio conversion streamlines the process of adapting and integrating Skype video into live broadcasts, though the software operator can take full control over screen aspect ratios as needed. The Skype TX interface allows a single operator to preview and then monitor the quality of multiple calls. A still image of the speaker is the automatic default in the event that video quality levels drop below a set threshold.

"The STX-200 allows broadcasters to depend on Skype for consistent, reliable audio and video from people and perspectives that enrich the viewer experience," said Cameron O'Neill, Director, Asia-Pacific, at Riedel Communications. "As Euro 2016 play moves about France in the next couple of weeks, Eleven Sports Network Singapore can use this unique tool to bring a fresh, immediate feel to its coverage of each match."

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 14 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

