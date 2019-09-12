ELEMENTS to Launch New Workflow Automation Engine at IBC 2019

Utmost flexibility for workflow automation to be seen on Booth 7.D08

Dusseldorf, Germany, Sep 3, 2019: ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, is releasing its new Workflow Automation Engine at IBC 2019. The engine is a smart and powerful tool that allows users to steamline workflow processes by consolidating previously independent tasks into combined automated workflows operations for increased efficiency. Demonstrations of the Workflow Automation Engine will be conducted in ELEMENTS’ Stand 7.D08 at IBC 2019 and mark the first time it has been shown at major trade show.

The ELEMENTS Workflow Automation Engine maximizes productivity by letting storage administrators implement pre-defined, yet adjustable workflow operations chains – with virtually no coding skills required. Complex multi-layer workflow steps that weren’t easily possible before can now be performed via a single command. Job parameters can be modified and adjusted prior to the start of a project, and assigned Media Roots prevent clutter in the project folders. For all workflow automation requirements that are not part of ELEMENTS’ set of pre-defined operation tools, embedded Python and Bash scripting support enables advanced users to add anything that is requested. The engine also gives administrators the ability to assign permission to launch jobs to those with or without ‘privileged’ status but allows them to withhold full access so projects can be launched in a secure manner.

ELEMENTS Workflow Automation Engine fully integrates with ELEMENTS’ Media Library - its comprehensive, easy-to-use media asset management tool (MAM), and also Explorer and Finder to give users access to the pre-defined workflow operations. Also, the full integration of Slack enhances collaboration and communications.

Archive set up is a breeze with the new ELEMENTS Automation Engine, and content can be preserved with either external or cloud storage.

“We are excited to take Workflow Automation to the next level while staying true to our basic approach of simplicity.” says André Kamps, CEO of ELEMENTS. “We are confident that our new Workflow Automation Engine will be a tremendous advantage for our customers, as even the most complex workflows become notably easier and faster.”

ELEMENTS will demonstrate the new Workflow Automation Engine, alongside its entire range of media storage and server appliances, at IBC (booth# 7.D08).

To schedule a private demo contact events@elements.tv.

Availability

ELEMENTS Workflow Automation Engine will be available at IBC. ELEMENTS’ human-centered storage line-up ONE, NAS, GATEWAY, and the mobile storage CUBE are available immediately.

ABOUT ELEMENTS

ELEMENTS, developer of the award-wining all-in-one media server and storage solution ELEMENTS ONE, provides high-performance hardware and software solutions for the post production and broadcast industry. Originally a supplier of high-end turnkey solutions and support for the post- production and broadcast industry, the German solution designers and system engineers leveraged their vast knowledge and expertise in the post-production and broadcast industry to develop ELEMENTS, a line of dedicated products specifically designed to meet the high demands of workflows sharing media. Besides being extremely efficient and delivering excellent performance, ELEMENTS’ StorNext-based products provide a truly unique benefit: native project and media sharing capabilities, including AVID Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and other non-linear editing and VFX applications. Equipped with an all-embracing package of exceptionally easy and intuitive management and workflow enhancement tools, ELEMENTS contributes to significantly simplified and increased collaboration and streamlined workflow processes. With almost 15 years of experience incorporated into the products, ELEMENTS has earned a reputation as a provider of exceptionally customer-favorable solutions that deliver high-performance while being easily maintained and managed while virtually requiring no IT skills.

