Elemental Upgrades Roberts Communications Network for Desktop/Mobile Streaming Video, OTT and IPTV Services

Portland, Ore. – August 14, 2014 – Elemental Technologies, the leading supplier of software-defined video solutions for multiscreen content delivery, today announced that it is powering over-the-top TV (OTT), IPTV and desktop and mobile streaming video services for Roberts Communications Network, LLC (Roberts), the world’s largest provider of simulcast horse and greyhound racing video services. Roberts standardized on Elemental video processing following an intensive six-month competitive shootout in which Elemental systems demonstrated the lowest latency and highest quality encoding platform.

“In the simulcast racing world, video quality and low latency are deal makers. We prefer to own and provision every aspect of our acquisition and delivery chain to assure we stand apart with scalable multiplatform video delivery and outstanding customer service,” said Todd Roberts, President and CEO of Roberts Communications Network, LLC. “Video encoding is a significant, long-term investment and needs to serve both current and future needs. We want to move forward with an industry leader at the forefront of Internet-delivered video. Elemental is that leader.”

A pioneer in video distribution for the simulcast racing industry, Roberts was the first to offer dedicated terrestrial based IP and low latency OTT delivery to a set-top box. Today, Roberts owns and operates a massive delivery system spanning satellite, terrestrial and Internet video as well as streaming services to mobile, tablet and PC devices for racing video customers.

“Our low-latency streaming video distribution platform for racing is unparalleled, originating hundreds of unique video streams each day. The on-going functionality, ease of integration, and ‘horsepower’ we gain from Elemental video processing will help us scale effectively,” said Joe Hill, Senior Vice President for Roberts.

Elemental® Live and Elemental® Conductor systems enable Roberts to provide low latency and high quality of service (QoS) delivery across its OTT, IPTV, desktop and mobile service offerings. Elemental systems will also support the Roberts’ launch later this year of the industry’s first comprehensive HD streaming package for the simulcast racing industry.

“Roberts Communications Network is the racing industry’s live and archived video expert with extensive multiplatform delivery capacity and a powerful global host-balancing capability,” said Dan Marshall, Senior VP of Worldwide Sales for Elemental. “Elemental is proud to partner with Roberts as it continues to lead the industry and accelerate its expansion of innovative OTT, IPTV, desktop and mobile services.”

