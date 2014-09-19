Elemental Honored with Multiple Awards for Technological Innovation at IBC 2014

Company to highlight award-winning software-defined video solutions at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

Portland, Ore. – September 18, 2014 – Elemental Technologies, the leading supplier of software-defined video solutions for multiscreen content delivery, today announced that it was recognized at IBC 2014 with an IABM Design & Innovation award for Elemental® Delta, the company’s newly launched video delivery platform for the monetization, management and distribution of multiscreen video. The company also received recognition with IBC Innovation Award winners Turner Sports and Vienna State Opera as well as finalist BBC. The company will showcase its award-winning video solutions at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Denver, Colorado, September 22-25.

Elemental Delta, a new video delivery platform that offers a complete solution for real-time content delivery, dynamic ad insertion, time-shifted TV services and live-to-VOD applications, took home the honors on September 13 at the IABM Design & Innovation Awards ceremony in the Playout & Delivery Systems category. The IABM Design & Innovation Awards cast a spotlight on new solutions or products that bring benefit or create new opportunities to the broadcast and media industry.

At the IBC Innovation Awards on September 14, Turner Sports was named the winner and the BBC a finalist in the Content Delivery category. The NBA League Pass streaming subscription service from Turner Sports is powered by Elemental® Live and Elemental® Server. The Media Factory cloud transcoding service at the heart of the BBC iPlayer catch-up and video-on-demand service is powered by Elemental® Cloud.

Elemental was also recognized as a technology enabler to the Vienna State Opera (Wiener Staatsoper) which won for its staatsoperlive.com online service. Earlier this year, Vienna State Opera used Elemental Live to encode the HEVC 4K Ultra HD broadcast of Verdi’s ‘Nabucco’ on May 10, 2014, the first such broadcast of its kind.

“We are truly honored to be recognized by such distinguished industry programs,” said Keith Wymbs, chief marketing officer at Elemental. “We are immensely proud to see the Elemental Delta video delivery platform receive the IABM Design & Innovation Award upon its launch and for Elemental to be named a technology enabler to three highly regarded multiscreen offerings that serve customers through innovation.”

Elemental will demonstrate its software-defined video solutions in booth 269 at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo. In addition, Keith Wymbs, chief marketing officer for Elemental, will headline a next-generation video workshop panel moderated by Ralph Brown, CTO of CableLabs. During the session, “Encoding Encounter: Software vs. Hardware”, Wymbs will present the benefits of high-efficiency video coding (HEVC/H.265) for improved quality of experience (QoE), content delivery network (CDN) operating expense reductions, and 4K Ultra HD enablement. The panel takes place from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 24 in Room 207 of the Colorado Convention Center.

To schedule a meeting with an Elemental representative the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, please contact us.

About Elemental

Elemental Technologies is the leading supplier of software-defined video solutions for multiscreen content delivery. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company pioneered the use of software-based video processing to distribute video over IP networks. Solutions from Elemental provide the flexibility, scalability and performance required to deliver high quality video via turnkey, cloud-based and virtualized deployment models. Powering video experiences for more than 500 leading media franchises worldwide, Elemental helps pay TV operators, content programmers, broadcasters and enterprise customers bring video to any screen, anytime – all at once. The company has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, China, Russia, India and Brazil. To learn more, please visit www.elementaltechnologies.com and follow @elementaltech on Twitter.

Press Contact

Laura Barber

Elemental Technologies

laurab@elementaltechnologies.com

(503) 703-3638