Elemental Brings Widely Deployed Software-Defined Video Solutions to IBC

Company to highlight flexible software running in turnkey, virtual and cloud deployments, 4K HEVC milestones and support for live-to-VOD applications



Portland, Ore. – August 28, 2014 – Elemental Technologies, the leading supplier software-defined video solutions for multiscreen content delivery, today announced plans to showcase its full suite of video processing capabilities at the annual IBC exhibition in Amsterdam, 12-16 September. In the last twenty months, Elemental has doubled its customer base to 500 companies in more than 50 countries.

Software-defined video solutions take an infrastructure-agnostic approach to implementing flexible, scalable and easily upgradable video architectures. This advancement allows video providers to deploy software across an optimal combination of dedicated and virtualized resources in both private and public data centers. Elemental technology and product demonstrations at IBC will focus on the flexibility available with software-based solutions for multiscreen video processing and delivery.

Elemental can be found in Hall 4 on stand 4.B75 at the RAI Conference Centre. Show activities and highlights include:

Cloud demonstrations featuring live linear encoding, non-linear TV services, live-to-VOD applications and cloud bursting scenarios, where dedicated appliances are paired with elastic cloud-based resources to automatically absorb peaks in video processing.

A variety of live and file-based 4K and HEVC streaming applications, including encoding at 50 and 60 frames per second, video delivery in the MPEG-DASH format and interoperability with HEVC set-top boxes and playback devices.

Time-shifted TV services that help content owners and distributors repurpose live video content with just-in-time packaging. Capabilities include support for on-demand catch-up TV, start-over TV, pause TV, and nPVR.

High availability video solutions including seamless input failover. Redundancy for inputs, individual encoding and management nodes, and output redundancy will be shown in appliance, virtual and cloud-based deployments.

Elemental is also hosting the industry’s first annual 4K 4Charity fun run at IBC. Co-sponsored by founding partner Ericsson and supported by Deltatre, Dolby Laboratories, DTS, Microsoft and White Oaks, the run will take place at 7h30 on Saturday 13 September, 2014 in Amsterdam. Commemorating 2014 as a year of major 4K Ultra HD achievements across the global media and entertainment industry, the 4km (2.49-mile) race is open to all registered IBC 2014 show attendees at www.4K4Charity.com.

Elemental is named as a technology enabler to the BBC and Turner Sports, both of which were designated finalists for the IBC 2014 Innovation Awards. Elemental is also named as a finalist for the IABM Design & Innovation Awards 2014 in both the Playout and Delivery Systems and Services categories. Winners for both awards programs will be announced at the show. To schedule a meeting with an Elemental representative at IBC, please contact us.

About Elemental

Elemental Technologies is the leading supplier of software-defined video solutions for multiscreen content delivery. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company pioneered the use of software-based video processing to distribute video over IP networks. Solutions from Elemental provide the flexibility, scalability and performance required to deliver high quality video via turnkey, cloud-based and virtualized deployment models. Powering video experiences for more than 500 leading media franchises worldwide, Elemental helps pay TV operators, content programmers, broadcasters and enterprise customers bring video to any screen, anytime – all at once. The company has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, China, Russia, India and Brazil. To learn more, please visit www.elementaltechnologies.com and follow @elementaltech on Twitter.

