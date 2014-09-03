Elemental Announces Multiple 4K 4Charity Fun Run Patrons

AJA Video Systems, Broadband TV News, deltatre, Dolby Laboratories, DTS, Microsoft and WhiteOaks Consultancy back event at IBC 2014 commemorating 4K with proceeds to benefit Oxfam



Portland, Ore. – September 3, 2014 – Elemental Technologies, the leading supplier software-defined video solutions for multiscreen content delivery, today announced multiple new partners and sponsors for the industry’s first annual 4K 4Charity fun run which will take place during IBC at 7:30 a.m. Saturday 13 September, 2014 in Amsterdam. The 4K 4Charity fun run is supported by IBC.

Commemorating 2014 as a year of major 4K Ultra HD achievements across the global media and entertainment industry, the 4km (2.49-mile) race is open to all registered IBC 2014 show attendees at www.4K4Charity.com.



In addition to co-founders Elemental and Ericsson, backers of the 4K 4Charity fun run include:



• Broadband TV News (BTN) – exclusive media partner

• Microsoft – premier sponsor

• AJA Video Systems – supporting sponsor

• deltatre – supporting sponsor

• Dolby Laboratories – supporting sponsor

• DTS – supporting sponsor

• Whiteoaks – supporting sponsor



Proceeds from the 4K 4Charity fun run by corporate sponsors and individual run participants will be designated for Oxfam International, which works to end poverty and injustice by mobilizing the power of people against poverty. Additionally, run participants are encouraged to join ONE, a campaign and advocacy organization committed to the fight against extreme poverty and preventable disease.



“We are thrilled with the outpouring of support from the video industry across the global for the 4K 4Charity fun run and in particular for the support from our sponsors and partners,” said Keith Wymbs, chief marketing officer at Elemental. “Space is limited, so be sure you sign up today. This is an experience you won’t want to miss.”



The 4K 4Charity starting line is walking distance from the southeast corner of the RAI Exhibition and Conference Centre complex located at Europaplein, 1078 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands. A Google map of location can be found here.



Elemental at IBC 2014

Elemental will feature its full suite of software-defined video solutions at IBC 2014 September 12 - 16 at the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre (Hall 4, Stand 4.B75) in Amsterdam. The company will demonstrate how its video processing and delivery products can automate repurposing of live video content for on-demand catch-up TV, pause TV, and nPVR video services and support end-to-end content encryption, integration of third party DRM technologies and ad insertion for content monetization. Elemental will also showcase its leading HEVC and 4K UHD TV video processing; software updates to its Elemental Live and Elemental Stream products -- including support for new HEVC and 4K UHD services at 50 and 60 frames per second and 10-bit color; and, Elemental Cloud for live and on-demand video processing and delivery in pure cloud and hybrid ground-cloud deployments. Elemental is named as a technology enabler to the BBC and Turner Sports, both of which were designated finalists for the IBC 2014 Innovation Awards. Award winners will be announced at the show. To schedule a meeting with an Elemental representative at IBC, please contact us.

