Elecard Releases Integration with Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform

Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any-IP, and award-winning architect of the Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced a partnership and integrations with Elecard, a prominent provider of software products for encoding, transcoding, monitoring and analysis of video and audio data in diverse formats.

Elecard has integrated the Zixi Software-Defined Platform with CodecWorks, a professional platform for the real-time encoding and transcoding into HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264 and MPEG-2 video, supporting adaptive bitrate streaming via HLS and MPEG-DASH protocols with the best possible quality. Broadcasters, OTT and IPTV providers, surveillance system owners, system integrators and network owners adopt these robust solutions to deploy a truly exceptional digital TV experience.

The software based CodecWorks can be deployed on end user’s hardware of choice and be used encode, decode and transcode video streams in real-time and package streams into HLS/MPEG-DASH as well as unify streams from disparate input parameters, bringing all streams to one common video and audio format, resolution and bitrate. Alternatively, a single source can be processed to fit a vast number of distribution scenarios.

“Zixi is the industry standard for live video delivery over IP and demanded by our customers due to its quality and reliability,” said Vadim Blinov, Elecard CodecWorks Product Manager. “With this integrated offering we are able to provide accelerated GPU-based encoding for the highest density as well as distributed transcoding support and hitless failover with an automatic switchover to a redundant source in the case a pre-defined error occurs.”

“We are delighted to add Elecard and the integration with CodecWorks to the 170+ technology partner Zixi Enabled Network,” said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances, Zixi. “We have a common core based on rapid innovation which allows us to quickly deliver integrated offerings with rich feature sets to our end-customers enabling them to expeditiously deploy revenue generating services.”

