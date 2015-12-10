EL REY NETWORK’S EXPLOSIVE WRESTLING SERIES ‘LUCHA UNDERGROUND’ PRODUCED BY MARK BURNETT RETURNS FOR SEASON TWO ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27 AT 8PM ET/PT

Austin, TX – December 9, 2015 – “Lucha Underground,” El Rey Network’s addictive, lucha libre wrestling series from Emmy Award®-winning producer Mark Burnett, United Artists Media Group,Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures will return for an all-new second season on Wednesday, January 27 at 8PM ET/PT, it was announced today. The hour-long weekly series currently in production in Boyle Heights, CA, will continue to bring fans ringside for blood-pumping, chant-starting, fierce lucha libre drama and excitement as the masked heroes and villains battle it out for wrestling supremacy. Leading into the new season, El Rey Network offers fans a chance to get reacquainted with the luchadores, who combine ancient tradition with extraordinary athleticism, with five hours of back-to-back episodes from season one on Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT beginning January 6th, culminating with an epic weekend long, 40-hour marathon of the entire season from Saturday, January 23rd at 10 AM ET, to Sunday, January 24th at 2 AM ET.

“Season two of ‘Lucha Underground’ absolutely stands on the shoulders of last season with even more excitement and high-flying drama than ever before," said El Rey Network Chairman and Founder Robert Rodriguez. “Mark Burnett and his team have delivered a truly compelling series and we are proud to bring the ancient traditions of Luche Libre to life in an unexpected and action packed format that has become a favorite for wrestling fans everywhere."

Ancient tradition, extraordinary athleticism, and a flare for theatrics combine in El Rey Network’s wrestling series, “Lucha Underground”. The riveting original introduces American audiences to the high-flying aerial maneuvers, slingshot moves, dramatic masks, intricate, rapid-fire combinations and distinctive wrestling techniques of lucha libre, one of Mexico’s most popular sports. Fans will have a ringside seat as masked villains and heroes face off to battle for wrestling supremacy. It provides enthusiastic viewers with an incredibly visceral and explosive experience with a focus on the artistry, originality, intense action and over-the-top characters that has come to define this phenomenal fan-favorite. A celebration of lucha libre’s long-standing Mesoamerican heritage and culture dating back to 1863, this is programming that must be seen to be believed.

“Lucha Underground” is produced by United Artists Media Group in association with FactoryMade Ventures for El Rey Network. Executive producers are Mark Burnett, Eric Van Wagenen (also showrunner) and Brian Edwards of United Artists Media Group; Dorian Roldán from Lucha Libre AAA; Alejandro Garcia and Antonio Cué Sánchez-Navarro; El Rey Network co-founder Robert Rodriguez; FactoryMade Ventures and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa and Skip Chaisson of Skip Films and El Rey Network. The series airs on El Rey Network and is distributed internationally by United Artists Media Group.

